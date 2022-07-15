Quick trivia question from @3lapsdown data man Clinton Fowler: How many motos did Ricky Carmichael win at Spring Creek in the 250/450 class?

Overall, the series has been going really well, on-track anyway. We've been lucky to have great weather at all six rounds so far, and the weather looks great for Spring Creek tomorrow. Every crowd has been either a record for each track, or close to it, and last Saturday's Southwick was bigger than ever, in both fan turnout as well as riders—both classes were completely full. Congratulations to The Wick 338's Keith Johnson and his dad Rick, who have an all-star team up there that includes John Dowd, Doug Henry, Mike Treadwell, and more NESC royalty. They've been constantly improving this event ever since they joined forces with Mike Grondahl to bring the track and the national back in 2016, and their combined efforts show.

Now we are looking at two rounds (Spring Creek and Washougal) to get the second half of the series started, and then a couple weekends off before the four-race stretch run of Unadilla, Budds Creek, Ironman, and then we end at Fox Raceway at Pala. Then everyone gets to either head home or stay ready for the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at RedBud. Hopefully our streaming problems are finally sorted with the move over to MAVTV on FloRacing, as that's been an embarrassment to everyone involved in the series. I know I will be watching it tomorrow as I'm skipping Spring Creek for a short family vacation before Loretta Lynn's hits and then it's back to school for the kids. (We're in Charleston, South Carolina, just checking out the beaches and all of the amazing history here.) So please forgive me for making the intro here short and getting back off the clock.

Here's hoping for a great, safe weekend for everyone at Spring Creek—it's a big weekend for the Martin family, as you will read below—and this round is every bit as exciting and successful as the rest have been! See you at the races.

Quick trivia answer from @3lapsdown: Every. Single. One. Carmichael went 16 for 16 in his career at Spring Creek for eight overall wins, and he famously lapped the field in that super-muddy second moto in 2006.

Tune into the Spring Creek National with the broadcast/streaming schedule below: