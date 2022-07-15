Williams recalls his first trip to the Ranch in 1999: skipping his seventh-grade orientation, packing up five people deep, and heading to Tennessee in his mom’s CRV.

The self-proclaimed video nerd—his words, not mine—learned about the prestigious Loreta Lynn’s event via Mini Warriors 2. Upon seeing the track with his own eyes for the first time, Williams recalls his first—of the many, many, many—memories he has from the Ranch:

“The first thing I saw, still burned in my brain, JS259 coming around the finish line corner and hucking the first double,” he said. “Something little bikes used to not really do. He was seriously the only one. Blew my mind.”

And from then he was hooked as he has not missed a Lorretta Lynn’s week since!

In 2002, the Georgia native qualified and raced in the 125 C stock class! Pulling off a solid 7-7-7 for seventh overall at the Echeconnee Regional was as he described “probably the best day of my life.” Even though he crashed away a qualifying spot in moto two of the 125 C Modified class, which ended up going to his good buddy Randy.

“But we both made it and it was mind blowing,” Williams remembered on qualifying.

A few months later he got a first-hand, up-close look at the brutal course.

“I had no idea what a national was like, or how hard 20 minutes would be on THAT TRACK,” he said. “I was the definition of a local southeast kid. The race itself was an insane eye-opener. I remember how choppy the ruts got, how far turns would push in a moto, and honestly how freakin’ brutal it was all around, including the heat. Grossly underprepared is the only way to describe it. BUT the week started out good; I drew third spoon, and I went and lined up at the exact gate I'd seen [James] Stewart pull holeshots from the year before on his 125,” he said. “Didn't work out quite the same for me. Not only did I piss my pants on the line, but I hit neutral coming out of the gate.

“But I remember I did in fact have some really good laps throughout the week,” he continued, “and the last moto I was doing way too damn good four or five laps in and it got in my head, and subsequently decided to tank it in a corner. And that's all she wrote. My mom was f%#$^&* pissed.”

His results were not great—33rd, 24th, and 31st in the motos for 32nd overall—but he qualified and raced with some of the top amateur racers in the country. Still, the experience of competing in the event has stuck with him.

“To this day I feel honored to say I've ridden and raced that track, but I most certainly didn't appreciate the opportunity nearly enough as a 16-year-old kid,” he said now looking back. “I knew it was my dream to make it there and getting the last qualifying spot at the regional was a literal dream come true.”

He also shared the following about his one and only go behind the bars:

“So, my funny story. My mom made me a shadow box for Christmas that year. And literally yesterday Aubrey [wife] was like, ‘F&^% Wes, can we please take this apart and free up some room on the closest?! You got fourth it's time to move on,’ and then I proceeded to tell her I actually got 32nd and she was dying.”