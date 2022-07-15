Justin Brayton: Speaking of the starts, was there something with the gate just to the left of the box? Was it not as deep or something? Because Jett went there both times, then Eli took that gate for the second moto. It seemed like right away, before you even got across the gate, you already what seemed like a pretty big holeshot. Was it not as deep? How come you picked that gate?

No. I picked that gate simply because I know in the years past it was always either right to the right side of the box or two. In the past, I was always on the right. I’ve also noticed that a few to the left has always been good, rather than sticking to the inside. So, I made my mind up pretty early. Granted, I went fourth to the gate, but I was hoping they were all going to line up on the right side of the box. So, once that one was open, I told Jordi [Jordan Troxell, mechanic] before everybody picked their gate. I’m like, “I’m going to go left of the box if that one’s open.” Without even really looking at it to begin with. Then I went there, and in the first moto they held the gate really long. Nobody besides me flinched or anything. I just was super focused. My reaction time was absolutely insane. I noticed it, even. I was like, “Whoa! That was crazy!” I didn’t jump early, but as soon as the gate dropped, I was right there. It wasn’t like I was dumping the clutch. I wasn’t wheelying. I just went over the gate and I pushed my bike down so perfectly in the rut to where I was just absolutely moving forward. I wanted to go there again in the second moto, but Eli [Tomac] went there. But I still felt much better going to the left side of him than going further to the inside. Sure enough, I jumped over the gate again and I hit the rut just right and pushed the bike kind of down and forward. I just absolutely took off again. It was very automatic for me last weekend. It was nice.

JB: We would practice starts when we were teammates, and we basically had identical bikes riding. The way Kenny can find traction, just even across the gate, is insane. His reaction time is always really good, but it’s weird the way he can find traction. You go across the gate and then after the gate he can just find it in weird ways.

It’s hard on these 450s. They’re so finicky. For me personally, the RPMs for example, are just a little bit too high. It can mess up your start so much because it has so much more bite, and then you’ve got to really watch your clutch control, too. There’s so much to look at with a 450, where I feel like I could go on a 250, rev the thing wide open, dump the clutch and it feels fine. Just because you have to be so in tune with your bike on a 450 that it makes a start on a slower bike a lot easier.

[What about] Des Nations for you, Kenny? Is that a plan? Do we know?

I’ve just gotten messages from Wolfgang from Germany. As much as I would like to, I haven’t made up my mind yet. Honestly with the world supercross thing and stuff, I don’t feel like I’m going to have time. It will be a little bit hectic. Honestly, my true focus is getting out of the normal routine that we’ve been having. I really want to do some overseas races, and especially racing in Europe because it’s been since 2013 since I’ve raced in Europe. So, that kind of has priority for me. With racing Des Nations, I think it would be one weekend off or maybe right away you would have to go to Wales for the world supercross. I just don’t really know how I’m going to do that. I kind of need to tune into the bike, because the way I left off supercross, I was not comfortable at all. So, I have to do some testing. It’s kind of a funky time right now. There’s a lot of open questions, at the moment.

Brayton: Do you sense the nervousness, maybe a little bit of anxiousness in Kenny’s voice right now?

Steve Matthes: Kenny, there’s a guy that goes to these off-season races and he’s really good. He’s old, but he’s still really good. I saw him beat Stew at Bercy. I’ve seen him beat Marv. I’ve seen him beat everybody.

Roczen: I was hoping, once I called it quits on supercross, I was like, “Thank God, I’m not going to have to race Justin ever again.” And now here we are.