The seventh round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 16, at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

Get "MAVTV on FloRacing" for $6.99 Monthly

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Jeremy Martin will serve as TV color commentator for the Spring Creek National.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 13th round MXGP of Czech Republic on July 16 and 17. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship