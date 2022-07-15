Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch Spring Creek and MXGP of Czech Republic

July 15, 2022 1:20pm
by:

The seventh round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 16, at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

Get "MAVTV on FloRacing" for $6.99 Monthly

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Jeremy Martin will serve as TV color commentator for the Spring Creek National.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 13th round MXGP of Czech Republic on July 16 and 17. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Spring Creek (Millville)

     Saturday, July 16
    Spring Creek MX Park
    Millville, MN US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 16 - 11:00 AM
      youtube
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 16 - 11:00 AM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 16 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 16 - 2:20 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 16 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 16 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 16 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 16 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 16 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 16 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv
Motocross TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Czech Republic

     EMX2T, EMX65, EMX85 Races
    Sunday, July 17
    Loket
    Loket CZ Czechia
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      July 16 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      July 16 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      July 17 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      July 17 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 17 - 10:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 17 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 17 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 17 - 11:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States268
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States267
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany227
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States207
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States185
Full Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia261
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia246
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan224
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States197
5Levi Kitchen
Washougal, WA United States180
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia535
2Jorge Prado Spain410
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland405
4Maxime Renaux France365
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands363
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France502
2Jago Geerts Belgium498
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany395
4Kevin Horgmo Norway356
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark332
Full Standings

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

Spring Creek National

Spring Creek National Race Center

Spring Creek National Injury Report

450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Spring Creek (Millville) - 450 Entry List

July 16, 2022
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
12Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 450
Complete Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Czech Republic

MXGP of Czech Republic Race Center

MXGP of Czech Republic Timetable

MXGP of Czech Republic MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Czech Republic MX2 Entry List

Other Info

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Spring Creek MX Park
63633 298th Ave
Millville, MN 55957

Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT
Motos — 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Ticket information for the Spring Creek National.

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2022 Spring Creek National fan map
2022 Spring Creek National fan map MX Sports

FIM Motocross World Championship

The 2022 MXGP of Czech Republic layout.
The 2022 MXGP of Czech Republic layout. MXGP

Animated Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Spring Creek National Race Day Schedule | July 16

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Millville, Minnesota

2022 Spring Creek National weekend schedule
2022 Spring Creek National weekend schedule MX Sports

