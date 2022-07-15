Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Full Schedule

First Look: Spring Creek National

July 15, 2022 6:00pm | by: , &

Welcome to the Racer X Films First Look, previewing the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview one of the best racetracks on the 2022 schedule and highlight how recent weather both prior to and on race day could set up some great racing. Alex Martin, Jeremy Martin, and Phil Nicoletti have some fun chatting about the race and how JMart will do in the TV booth. Then Weigandt and Brauer discuss the status of the 450 and 250 classes with Eli Tomac nipping at the heels of Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence retaking the championship lead away from his brother Hunter.

Film/edit: Tom Journet
Main image: Align Media

