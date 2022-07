You’re currently fourth in points in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship point standings with Millville, Washougal, Unadilla, Budds Creek, the Ironman and Pala yet still to be run. How have you felt about your outdoor campaign and how do you feel about these six races and 12 motos yet to be run?

Yeah, I feel good. I’ve felt like I’ve had really good flashes of good stuff. I just haven’t been able to seal the deal on a lot of these races. There have been a few little mistakes coming from my end. Realistically, this is one of my better outdoor seasons. You know I’ve never fished better than fourth in points ever in outdoors. It would be nice to hopefully be able to crack into that top three in points and get some more podiums and maybe a couple more wins. That would be awesome. Yeah, I’m just trying to finish up strong and to keep progressing. That’s my biggest thing. But as a racer, you always want to be a little bit greedy and try and take as many wins and podiums as you can.

Okay, the Spring Creek National will run at Millville, Minnesota this coming Saturday afternoon. What are you hoping for in the two motos in what will mark the seventh national of the summer.

Millville… Millville is always a good one. It is where I got one of my first outdoor podiums. Hopefully, I can get another win there or just be in a good battle for one of those podium spots. That’s a good goal of mine and I just want to start trending my results more towards the front and go from there.

What do you think? Can you still make a run at this outdoor title?

It’s tough to say right now. if you look at the past history of the sport, if I made a run at this title, I’m pretty sure that would be one of the craziest upsets ever, but you never know. It’s dirt bikes and anything can happen. Yeah, luckily, I feel like I have a good bike and everything underneath me to be able to get some wins. I think I’m going to try and take it one race at a time and see where we go from there. I’ve really been enjoying Kawasaki. I think the team aspect there is really amazing and as far as the motorcycle, I’ve been loving it ever since I hopped on it. It’s been really refreshing. It’s always positive and the whole team is always progressing, and it is a real good group and environment to work in.

How about the approaching Motocross of Nations? Has anybody talked with you about lining up for Team USA over at RedBud on September 25, 2022?

Yeah, I’ve heard a lot about it. I’m kind of playing it by ear because I don’t know what their plan is and stuff like that, but, man, I would love to do it and I think this a good year to be able to take the W on home soil, so that would be cool.

Hey, how’s your Team Fried stuff going? Have you and your buddies still been messing around and being creative with that stuff?

Yeah, yeah, we’re still making T-shirts and stuff like that, and we’ll make the occasional video. Nothing too crazy, but still running our full production out of the garage. It’s kind of funny, but I really enjoy it.