Tomorrow the track will get rough, but it might not get as rough as the Combine since the amateur kids raced on it all day. The day of the Combine, the track gets bumps from all the different classes and bike sizes. Do you expect it to be harder to get used to, easier to get used to?

I know it’s going to be for sure a learning curve. I know that the rough is a lot different than out at the amateur nationals. It’s just a different kind of rough. I already know it’s going to be hard to adjust. But I’m going to do my best in that one lap of free practice we’ve got and then try to go get a good time in qualifying.

You train in Florida, so you’re used to the heat to a degree. Tomorrow it’s not going to be too hot though. Do you think that plays into it tomorrow a little bit where you know you’ll have a little bit more energy in the tank to save because it’s not boiling out?

Yeah, so ever since I’ve been out at the Baker’s Factory, it’s been really hard for me to adjust to the humidity coming from growing up in Southern California. There isn’t exactly any humidity out there. I’ve been trying my best to adjust to that. It’s starting to come, every week it’s been getting better and better. But I’m not going to lie, I’m pretty glad there isn’t going to be much humidity or be very hot out here.

The next step after this is obviously Loretta’s, but then after that, how much are you trying to maybe race some of the last four? What is the realistic goal for you after Loretta’s?

It all just comes down to how I perform at Loretta’s. Say I do really well, I get a top three in both classes and do a pretty solid job, I would like to go pro and just kind of finish out the rest of the series. But there’s also the option of waiting a little bit longer, going back out to Baker’s or going anywhere and training, and just being prepared. I’m also open to that too. Honestly, it’s whatever the team wants. Whatever we think is the best option is what we’re going to go with. So, I don’t really have a plan right now, just looking into the future.