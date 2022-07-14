Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Articles
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
The List: Eventual Champion's Overall Win Total

The List Eventual Champion's Overall Win Total

July 14, 2022 3:00pm
by:

Main image: Bob Hannah in 1979, photo by Steve Griffin 

Last year, Dylan Ferrandis came out blazing in his rookie campaign of the premier class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The French native claimed four of the first five overall wins and three of the first 10 moto wins, eventually claiming eight overall wins and eight moto wins—plus finishing on the podium 22 out of 24 motos—en route to the 450 Class title.

Ferrandis was setup for a strong title defense until a thumb injury that required surgery sidelined him. Ferrandis’ injury coupled with several other elite riders all wanting to take the #1 plate in 2022 allowed this season to start off with a bang: we saw four different riders claim an overall win in the first four rounds. This feat has only happened four times previously in the 50 full seasons of AMA Motocross in the U.S—1982, 1998, 1999, and 2001.

After seeing four different winners to start the season, the latter winner has continued his winning streak. Eli Tomac became the first repeat winner of 2022 with a dominating 1-1 day at the RedBud National. Last week I dug into the stats and 30 times has the first rider to earn two overall wins eventually become the champion that season (of the 50 seasons completed). That is 60 percent.

Well, then the series headed to Massachusetts with the brutal The Wick 338 circuit. “Alexa, play ‘Enter Sandman.’” Enter Eli Tomac.

Tomac rattled off another 1-1 day—meaning five straight moto wins in a row and seven total so far—to become the first rider to three overall wins. The #3 sits one point behind Chase Sexton in the standings at the official halfway point of the 12-round championship. Things are boding well for the Colorado native.

Sexton (first) and Tomac (second) are leading the charge in the 450 Class through the first six rounds of 2022.

  • Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Eli Tomac Align Media

Kellen Brauer and myself were bench racing earlier this week about how many overall wins each previous champion had in their title season. So for this week’s List feature I dug into that data—how many overall wins does the eventual champion from each season have? Here is a rundown of the average benchmark for the eventual champion’s overall wins in the first 50 years of AMA Motocross.

Although, there have been several years where the rider with the most overall wins did not win the title and this is racing so nothing is guaranteed, it is fun to see where the current championship riders stand. The most overall wins in a single season came from two legends: Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart. RC was the first rider to go 24-0 in the premier class—which he did so in 2002 and then repeated again two years later in 2004. The GOAT almost did so in 2005 as well, winning 22 out of 24 motos. Stewart had his perfect season in 2008 aboard a Kawasaki KX450F. Behind the two perfect seasons, Ryan Dungey had two ten-win seasons (2010 and 2012) and a few riders have claimed eight overall wins or more (Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Ryan Villopoto, and Bob Hannah).

How about the least amount of overall wins in a championship year? Jean-Michael Bayle in 1991 and Gary Jones in 1974 both recorded zero overall wins in those title seasons. So the average overall wins per seasons is…5.7 wins.

The most frequent amount of overall wins per season is five. Champions have claimed five overall wins right on the dot in seven of the 50 years.

Through six rounds, Tomac sits with three overall wins, only two off that most frequent amount and three away from going over the average. Something of note is that in Tomac’s three previous 450 Class Pro Motocross seasons he claimed 4 (2017), 8 (2018), and 6 (2019) overall wins—the most in 2018 and 2016 and tied with Marvin Musquin for the most in 2017.

Again, these numbers do not gaurentee ET3 will win the title. Sexton has been super steady—finishing either first or second in 11 of the 12 motos to date—and still has a strong bid for his maiden Pro Motocross title. Take a look at the champion’s overall wins per season.

Note: the three perfect seasons are noted in bold.

Champion's Overall Win Total

YearChampionChampion's OA Win Total
2022TBDTBD
2021Dylan Ferrandis8
2020Zach Osborne4
2019Eli Tomac6
2018Eli Tomac8
2017Eli Tomac4
2016Ken Roczen9
2015Ryan Dungey7
2014Ken Roczen5
2013Ryan Villopoto8
2012Ryan Dungey10
2011Ryan Villopoto3
2010Ryan Dungey10
2009Chad Reed5
2008James Stewart12
2007Grant Langston3
2006Ricky Carmichael9
2005Ricky Carmichael12
2004Ricky Carmichael12
2003Ricky Carmichael9
2002Ricky Carmichael12
2001Ricky Carmichael7
2000Ricky Carmichael9
1999Greg Albertyn3
1998Doug Henry5
1997Jeff Emig7
1996Jeff Emig4
1995Jeremy McGrath7
1994Mike LaRocco7
1993Mike Kierdrowski6
1992Jeff Stanton2
1991Jean-Michael Bayle0
1990Jeff Stanton1
1989Jeff Stanton6
1988Jeff Ward3
1987Rick Johnson5
1986Rick Johnson4
1985Jeff Ward5
1984Rick Johnson4
1983David Bailey3
1982Donnie Hansen3
1981Kent Howerton5
1980Kent Howerton6
1979Bob Hannah6
1978Bob Hannah8
1977Tony DiStefano3
1976Tony DiStefano1
1975Tony DiStefano1
1974Gary Jones0
1973Gary Jones6
1972Gary Jones5

Stats through the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Quick Notes

In the 50 years of AMA Motocross in the U.S., there have been 26 different riders to win a title.

Average: 5.76 overall wins

Mode (most frequent): 5 overall wins—happened 7 seasons

Most/Least Overall wins for Champion

Overall WinsRider(s) + Season
Most Overall Wins in Champion Season12James Stewart in 2008
12Ricky Carmichael in 2005
12Ricky Carmichael in 2004
12Ricky Carmichael in 2003
Least Overall Wins in Champion Season0Jean-Michael Bayle in 1991
0Gary Jones in 1974

Stats through the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Kent Howerton in 1980. Howerton claimed the premier class Pro Motocross title in 1980 (with six overall wins) and 1981 (with five overall wins).
At the time, Bob Hannah’s 1978 season with eight overall wins was the most wins in a season. The mark by “The Hurricane” stood until 2000, when Ricky Carmichael finally claimed nine overall wins in a single season.
Despite not winning a single overall in 1991, French rider Jean Michael Bayle won the premier class title in AMA Motocross. Bayle also won the 500 Class title in 1991.
In 2002, Ricky Carmichael pulled off the first ever perfect season in AMA Motocross history, sweeping all 24 motos and all 12 overalls in the premier class. RC did the feat one more time, two years later in 2004, but James Stewart is the only other rider to date to sweep all 24 motos in one season—which he did in 2008.
James Stewart's perfect season in 2008 is the last perfect season to date.
Three-time 450 Class Champion Ryan Dungey won ten overall wins in two of his championship seasons (2010 and 2012). Here is Dungey in 2012.
