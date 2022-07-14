Spring Creek MX Park hosts round seven of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and also might hold the rights to the best track on the calendar. It’s hard to argue that this track has the best overall soil, mixing a sand and clay base that allows riders to be aggressive. It also has significant elevation change that challenges riders’ nerve and suspension settings. The sand whoops are one of the most iconic sections of the series and always vary a bit year-to-year. It features some big step-up jumps to mix it up, too. The best of these was the now changed Holy Schmit jump that sent riders 100+ feet back in the mid 2000s. It truly is a track that offers a wide variety of challenges and also correspondingly asks a lot from the riders.
Dirty Little Secrets
One of the more recent topics in the series will be to scoop or not to scoop. With each brand offering a “scoop tire” for incredible straight-line drive, riders are always weighing the advantage of a better start and corner exit superiority versus the lack of edge grip and predictability. Most riders are transitioning away from that scoop tire during timed qualifying rounds or for the first moto but some are pushing the envelope as long as possible. Tony Cairoli was the most audacious, using it most weekends in the races, too. Last weekend was the first race where the majority of the field used it all day long, but Spring Creek offers that same opportunity if so obliged. It’s not the no-brainer decision that The Wick 338 was but Spring Creek MX Park has enough traction to warrant the call. The upside for the start and corner exit velocity are worth the squeeze even if riders will have to be less aggressive in the topside sections of the track. It’s a small detail of the day that will have big ramifications in the results column.
One other focus point of Spring Creek is balancing the suspension. I have seen and heard many say that setting the bike up for the sand whoops is what Spring Creek is all about. I would disagree with that premise in that while it is an important section, if you compromise your setting for 5-10 percent of the track, you’re going to regret it on the other 90+ percent. I always felt it was better to find something that was reasonable in the sand whoops but still allowed maximum aggression on the rest of the demanding track. If you gain one second in the sand whoops with a setting favored for that (front end stiffer, rear end lower) but doesn’t turn well and then lose two seconds on the rest of the track due to that inability to turn, that doesn’t seem like a solid game plan.
Who’s Hot
This gentleman named Eli Tomac is absolutely simmering. He’s practically racing on the face of the sun.
Max Anstie’s 5-5 performance was the bright spot of 2022 for the English lad.
Aaron Plessinger broke out of the doldrums he had been wallowing in with an impressive podium.
Christian Craig passed Ken Roczen early in moto one (wow) and looked back to his early season level.
Jett Lawrence’s season has been much more impressive than points would indicate.
Jo Shimoda is continuing to solidify his position as a 250 elite.
Team USA has two great choices for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 450s with Tomac and Sexton and a list of applicants from both classes for the 250 spot. I can already feel the heartbreak setting up.
Who’s Not
Hunter Lawrence had a miserable day in Massachusetts. His riding wasn’t the problem, but mistakes and bad starts can derail almost anything.
Justin Barcia was hoping to carry that RedBud momentum into a track that he has seen historical success upon. That was not the case as he seemed to struggle for most of the day.
Michael Mosiman led this race last year but didn’t seem to have that same fire for 2022. Roller coaster of a season for #29.
Bold Predictions
Steve Matthes carries Alex Martin out of the facility on Saturday night a la Rudy.
Hunter Lawrence and Stilez Robertson engage in a charity Jell-O wrestling match on Friday night.
After his podium finish, Ryan Dungey announces that he will be running for Governor of Minnesota.
Jeremy Martin does a great job in the broadcast booth while also offering a flash sale at the local powersports dealership.
My Picks
250
Jett (Jett Lawrence)
Hunta (Hunter Lawrence)
Jo Schmo (Jo Shimoda)
450
Elijah (Eli Tomac)
CS23 (Chase Sexton)
The Dunge (Ryan Dungey)