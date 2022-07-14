Spring Creek MX Park hosts round seven of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and also might hold the rights to the best track on the calendar. It’s hard to argue that this track has the best overall soil, mixing a sand and clay base that allows riders to be aggressive. It also has significant elevation change that challenges riders’ nerve and suspension settings. The sand whoops are one of the most iconic sections of the series and always vary a bit year-to-year. It features some big step-up jumps to mix it up, too. The best of these was the now changed Holy Schmit jump that sent riders 100+ feet back in the mid 2000s. It truly is a track that offers a wide variety of challenges and also correspondingly asks a lot from the riders.

Dirty Little Secrets

One of the more recent topics in the series will be to scoop or not to scoop. With each brand offering a “scoop tire” for incredible straight-line drive, riders are always weighing the advantage of a better start and corner exit superiority versus the lack of edge grip and predictability. Most riders are transitioning away from that scoop tire during timed qualifying rounds or for the first moto but some are pushing the envelope as long as possible. Tony Cairoli was the most audacious, using it most weekends in the races, too. Last weekend was the first race where the majority of the field used it all day long, but Spring Creek offers that same opportunity if so obliged. It’s not the no-brainer decision that The Wick 338 was but Spring Creek MX Park has enough traction to warrant the call. The upside for the start and corner exit velocity are worth the squeeze even if riders will have to be less aggressive in the topside sections of the track. It’s a small detail of the day that will have big ramifications in the results column.