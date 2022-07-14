With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But, several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro races, people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”
When going through the list of “people you didn’t know raced Loretta Lynn’s” there are many off-roaders that top the list. However, not many with the accolades of Kurt Caselli. A three-time WORCS Champion, three-time Hare and Hound Champion, 11-time ISDE gold medal winner, Kurt even won two stages at his first ever Dakar Rally. Kurt could ride any type of terrain and ride it fast.
It is not a surprise that Kurt could also haul on a moto track as well. In 2012 he raced the Southwick National in the 450 class with 25-24 moto scores. Coincidentally that was the same day that Ryan Dungey crashed, and his gas cap came loose. Luckily for him and KTM, Kurt’s mechanic Anthony DiBasilio was used to refilling gas mid race, and he helped with Dungey’s pit stop.
With Kurt being able to ride any discipline of motorcycle it really should not be a shock to see his name on a Loretta Lynn’s entry list. In 2001 he got 13th overall in the 125 B modified class and 7th in 250/Open B modified. The most surprising thing might be that he raced Loretta’s on a Yamaha as it is hard to hear Kurt’s name and not think about KTM. Michael Blose won the 125 B modified Class in 2001 with 3-1-2 finishes and Josh Hansen won the 250/Open B Modified Class in 2001 with 2-1-1 finishes.
Tragically, Kurt crashed while competing at the 2013 Baja 1000 and passed away from his injuries. Today he is remembered just as much, if not more, for his personality off of the bike. Kurt was fun loving and generous, always ready to help his friends and fellow competitors. Now The Kurt Caselli Foundation is in place to help make the sport of off-road racing safer. Kurt is truly missed by the entire dirt bike community.
Here are Kurt Caselli’s overall and moto finishes from his only week at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch:
Kurt Caselli | 2001
13th overall in 125 B Modified | 14-10-18
7th overall in 250/Open B Modified | 7-8-8