We hit another foreign-born rider on top of the sport here in the U.S. in Ken Roczen. The Honda HRC rider sits third in the 450 Class standings after six rounds, and yup, the German native did compete in the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch one time—in 2008 in the MX Lites B classes (stock and modified).

Roczen first came to race pro in the U.S. in the 2011 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship where he would be competing in the West Coast Lites division. However, Roczen had made his way to the U.S. to a town in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, for the biggest amateur motocross race in the world in 2008.

Travis Baker (Yamaha) claimed the MX Lites B title with 3-2-2 finishes over AJ Catanzaro (6-6-4). Honda’s Justin Barcia went 1-19-1 for fourth overall. Other eventual big-name riders in the class included Blake Baggett (11th overall) and Christian Craig (17th overall).

In the MX Lites B Stock class, Barcia claimed the overall win (1-1-2 moto finishes) over Kawasaki-mounted Dean Wilson (2-2-1) and Catanzaro (12-3-3).

The Suzuki-mounted Roczen had three top-ten finishes in his six motos and came away with two top ten overall finishes—a ninth and tenth, respectively. It was an eye-opening experience for the then 14-year-old because of the significant differences in the USA from Europe. He set his goal to come back a few years down the road and be able to run with the front leaders with an eventual goal of racing a 450 in the top class.