Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Full Schedule
People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's: Dick Burleson

People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's Dick Burleson

July 14, 2022 12:30pm
by:

With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro races, people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”

Dick Burleson, or as the off-road community calls him “King Richard” makes the list of “people you didn't realize raced Loretta Lynn’s.” Before there was a king of supercross, Dick was the king of the woods, winning eight consecutive National Enduro titles from 1974-1981. He also won eight gold medals at the International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) and is recognized as a “Legend” in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

Dick
Dick "King Richard" Burleson in 1977.

Before racing enduro, Burleson raced professional motocross and placed fourth, the top finishing American, in the 1970 Trans-AMA Motocross Championship. He retired from racing professionally in 1982 but in 1986 showed up to race Loretta Lynn’s in the 30+ class. In his own words he “got smoked” placing 11th overall. Now 74, Burleson never lost his love for racing and continued to race for fun, most recently placing second in the 55+ class at the 2017 Snowshoe GNCC.

Also notable in 1986, Kyle Lewis won the 125 ProAm class beating out Jeff “Chicken” Matiasevich and Donny Schmit. In the 250 A class Jeff Stanton took the win over Mike Kiedrowski.

Here are Dick Burleson’s overall and moto finishes from his only week at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch:

Dick Burleson | 1986

11th overall in Senior (30yrs and up) | 22-12-7

Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now