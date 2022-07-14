With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro races, people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”

Dick Burleson, or as the off-road community calls him “King Richard” makes the list of “people you didn't realize raced Loretta Lynn’s.” Before there was a king of supercross, Dick was the king of the woods, winning eight consecutive National Enduro titles from 1974-1981. He also won eight gold medals at the International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) and is recognized as a “Legend” in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.