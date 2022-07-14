Lars Lindstrom was appointed as Team Honda’s race team manager after the 2021 season. Appointed to succeed Eric Kehoe, and with his riders leading both series, Lindstrom has seemingly reset the efforts of “Big Red” in a radical way. We spoke to Lars after the Southwick National, where his riders continued to lead the points in both the 250 and 450 classes.

Lindstrom has the unique distinction of being the first second generation factory team manager—as his father Gunnar ran Team Honda during the late 1970s. Lindstrom’s background is uniquely qualified for this position—he is not only a talented rider himself, but he has held literally every position within the Factory Honda race program over a 20-year period.

Racer X: Team Honda is having an amazing season so far, and it is also your first season as team manager. Your riders are leading both championships, and all four factory riders are running up front. It seems like you came into the existing program, pressed a few buttons, and boom—you are running a winning program. What did you do?

Lars Lindstrom: I’d like to tell you I had some secret ingredient that we were missing from before, but the only thing I’ve tried to do is—and it’s something that we’ve always tried to do; but just try to keep a good vibe on the team, good energy and try to have fun—but also be serious. We’ve always done whatever we can to try to be better with the bike. We’ve been criticized for probably testing too much and doing too much of what the riders say and not saying enough “no.” That might be true to a certain extent, but we still try to make our riders just as happy as possible. So, we haven’t changed anything there. I think for me, I try to get on a little bit of the riders’ level, so I feel like they can talk to me. I feel like because I’ve done all these jobs, I can relate to all the different positions on the team, so I can kind of empathize with all the guys, the mechanics and even the drivers, all these guys that have difficult jobs that probably don’t get recognized enough or appreciated enough. So, I’m trying to work on the team spirit just being a little bit better and everybody just having a good vibe. We do our dinners on Friday nights and we play corn hole. I just try to make sure that everybody feels comfortable and is having a good time.