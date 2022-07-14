Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Spring Creek

Injury Report Spring Creek

July 14, 2022 5:30pm
by:

Round seven of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will go down this weekend at Spring Creek MX Park. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action in Minnesota.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: A knee injury, sustained during supercross, will keep Cianciarulo sidelined for the nationals.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis is back on the bike following a torn ligament in his thumb sustained before the first gate drop of the season. He’s looking to get back to racing at Unadilla.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti is back riding after breaking his arm, but his recovery is proving to be a little more difficult than anticipated. At the moment, we don’t have a set date on his return.

Fredrik Noren - Back | In

Comment: Noren has been battling ongoing issues with his lower back, but finally got clearance from his doctor to ride. He’s not 100 percent, but plans on going racing at Spring Creek.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart hurt his knee during supercross but is back on the bike. If all goes to plan, he’ll be returning at Unadilla.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Wilson hopes to be back racing at Unadilla after taking a footpeg to his backside during supercross.

250 CLASS

Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Forkner is out for after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged shoulder.

Levi Kitchen – Wrist | Out

Comment: Kitchen went down while practicing this week and broke his wrist. He’s scheduled for surgery and hopes to get back to racing at Unadilla.

Matthew LeBlanc – Collarbone | Out

Comment: LeBlanc broke his collarbone in the second moto at Southwick. He’s aiming to return to racing at Unadilla.

Enzo Lopes – Arm | Out

Comment: Enzo aggravated his arm that had surgery so he is out for Spring Creek and Washougal. Hopefully he will be good to go again for Unadilla.

Cameron McAdoo – Sternum| Out

Comment: A broken sternum, sustained at the season opener, has McAdoo on the sidelines. The good news is, he’s back on the bike.

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols broke his arms during supercross and hasn’t raced since, but hopes to return to racing at Unadilla.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out

Comment: Schwartz is still working on getting back to 100 percent after breaking the top of his humerus during supercross. A return date is yet to be set.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is out for the summer following shoulder surgery. However, he will be in the TV broadcast booth this weekend as the color analysist at his home race.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds broke his wrist in Minneapolis. Word is that he’ll be racing at some point this summer, but we’re still waiting on a timetable for his return.

Brandon Scharer – Back | Out

Comment: Scharer is out for the summer with multiple fractures in his lower back.

Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now