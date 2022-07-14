Round seven of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will go down this weekend at Spring Creek MX Park. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action in Minnesota.
450 CLASS
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: A knee injury, sustained during supercross, will keep Cianciarulo sidelined for the nationals.
Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out
Comment: Ferrandis is back on the bike following a torn ligament in his thumb sustained before the first gate drop of the season. He’s looking to get back to racing at Unadilla.
Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out
Comment: Nicoletti is back riding after breaking his arm, but his recovery is proving to be a little more difficult than anticipated. At the moment, we don’t have a set date on his return.
Fredrik Noren - Back | In
Comment: Noren has been battling ongoing issues with his lower back, but finally got clearance from his doctor to ride. He’s not 100 percent, but plans on going racing at Spring Creek.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart hurt his knee during supercross but is back on the bike. If all goes to plan, he’ll be returning at Unadilla.
Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out
Comment: Wilson hopes to be back racing at Unadilla after taking a footpeg to his backside during supercross.
250 CLASS
Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Forkner is out for after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged shoulder.
Levi Kitchen – Wrist | Out
Comment: Kitchen went down while practicing this week and broke his wrist. He’s scheduled for surgery and hopes to get back to racing at Unadilla.
Matthew LeBlanc – Collarbone | Out
Comment: LeBlanc broke his collarbone in the second moto at Southwick. He’s aiming to return to racing at Unadilla.
Enzo Lopes – Arm | Out
Comment: Enzo aggravated his arm that had surgery so he is out for Spring Creek and Washougal. Hopefully he will be good to go again for Unadilla.
Cameron McAdoo – Sternum| Out
Comment: A broken sternum, sustained at the season opener, has McAdoo on the sidelines. The good news is, he’s back on the bike.
Colt Nichols – Arms | Out
Comment: Nichols broke his arms during supercross and hasn’t raced since, but hopes to return to racing at Unadilla.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out
Comment: Schwartz is still working on getting back to 100 percent after breaking the top of his humerus during supercross. A return date is yet to be set.
Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Martin is out for the summer following shoulder surgery. However, he will be in the TV broadcast booth this weekend as the color analysist at his home race.
Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out
Comment: Reynolds broke his wrist in Minneapolis. Word is that he’ll be racing at some point this summer, but we’re still waiting on a timetable for his return.
Brandon Scharer – Back | Out
Comment: Scharer is out for the summer with multiple fractures in his lower back.