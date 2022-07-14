Honda Genuine Honda Racing and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Teams Latest to Join WSX
The latest teams for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) have been announced: Honda Genuine Honda Racing and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX. Yarrive Konsky owns and operates the Honda Genuine Honda Racing (currently named the Fire Power Honda Racing team in the U.S.) and Brandon Haas operates the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team with support from Scott Jeffery. ClubMX is a training facility in South Carolina, but in 2018 Jeffery stepped up to help the program become a full on racing team, now competing in AMA Supercross and Motocross, and the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
Max Anstie hinted towards the Fire Power Honda Racing team racing the FIM World Supercross Championship in an Instagram post when he joined the team in late June. Anstie posted:
“Let’s get down to business 👊🏻 @hondaracing_moto
Looking forward to lining up at Redbud this Saturday 🇺🇸
Gonna race the next 3 nationals on the 450 👊🏻
Then the real work starts 😆 I’m excited to have a fresh new start at supercross, new bike, new class (or old), new races 🤯 all this to be announced later… but you get the idea 👊🏻”
Although Konsky’s team had yet to be announced, most people put two and two together with the Australian’s background and previous success in the AUS-X Open (promoted by SX Global) and more. Today’s release confirms Konsky’s squad now has reserved one of the exclusive ten team spots.
The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team joining this FIM World Supercross Championship comes as a little bit of a shock. From a backyard training plot of land to a full blown, top-notch practice facility to a race team, to contending for podiums, the ClubMX program has come a long way. Now, they have signed two-time 250 Class Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Champion Jeremy Martin and will lineup for the FIM World Supercross Championship. This team is continuing to make big strides.
There is still one team yet to be announced for the ten-team field, which SX Global said will be finalized and announced in the coming weeks. Again, the FIM World Supercross Championship will run a three-race pilot season.
The following press release is from SX Global:
SX Global Adds Honda Genuine Honda Racing and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX to Its Lineup of Exclusive Teams Competing in the FIM World Supercross Championship in 2022
Addition of Well-Established Australian and American Teams Leaves Final Coveted Spot in Exclusive 10-Team Field for Global Championship’s Pilot Season to be announced soon
Australia—SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced the addition of two more teams to its lineup of 10 exclusive team licenses for its global WSX Championship kicking off on Saturday, October 8th in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium, including Honda Genuine Honda Racing and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX. These two established veterans in Australian and American motocross and supercross provide the WSX a deeper foundation of teams in cornerstone markets, paving the way for a successful pilot season.
The latest teams and principals are broken down in greater detail below:
- Honda Genuine Honda Racing – Yarrive Konsky: An incredibly rich history in Australian and United States Supercross, Yarrive Konsky’s career with Honda spans two decades. The highly competitive team’s and stable of experienced riders have won the last four Australian Supercross Championships making them an ideal team for the FIM World Supercross Championship. Based out of the Millsaps Training Facility in the United States, The team is managed by former racing star Martin Davalos, who competed at the hightest level in American Supercross and Motocross, with seven wins to his name. The prominent Ecuadorian spearheads the day-to-day operations of the U.S. racing program and will oversee the team’s growth on a global stage.
- Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX – Brandon Haas and Scott Jeffery: Owner of ClubMX, Brandon Haas turned his Minnesota backyard project into one of the most highly respected training facilities in the world. A former professional rider, Haas opened ClubMX to provide riders everything they need to hone their craft with a year-round, state-of-the-art training facility, including four motocross tracks, four supercross tracks, and a full staff of riding coaches, fitness trainers, a nutritionist and full-time chef, physiologist, orthopedic and track crew. In 2018, Haas partnered with Scott Jeffery, a builder and businessman with a successful history in Canadian motocross, to start the professional ClubMX race team, which has grown into a well-established and reputable program competing in supercross and motocross.
“With the addition of Honda Genuine Honda Racing, who brings a unique combination of success in American and international competition, and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX, who has an established Supercross team in the states with a state-of-the-art training facility, to the WSX Championship it continues to reinforce a rock-solid foundation of experienced, competitive teams for this global Championship,” said Adam Bailey, director - Motorsport of SX Global. “From day one, our priority has been ensuring the highest levels of sophistication, talent and competition for this championship, and these two licensed teams deliver on that promise in spades.”
SX Global will be finalizing and announcing the last licensed team for the WSX Championship in the coming weeks. Additionally, the WSX announced superstar Ken Roczen to compete in the championship, who will battle against Eli Tomac as a Wildcard entry at the British Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, while riders slated to run in the WSX Championship will be announced in the coming weeks.
A model unprecedented in supercross yet utilized amongst the majority of thriving sports leagues and motorsports series around the world, WSX features an exclusive team ownership structure that allows each team to increase its value over time, while also enabling a host of commercial opportunities on global and regional levels for international and local events. This unique model, combined with SX Global’s allocation of $50 million specifically for team and rider support over the Championship’s first five years, has driven widespread interest for the coveted 10-team allotment, as evidenced by more than 40 ownership applications submitted from suitors across the globe.
For more information, updated news and announcements from the FIM World Supercross Championship, visit wsxchampionship.com.