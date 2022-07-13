At the 2022 Southwick National, things got heated between Stilez Robertson and Hunter Lawrence and our own Tom Journet has some incredible footage showing off what caused the animosity. We break that situation down along with what happened to Jason Anderson in the 450 Moto 1 start, Ryan Dungey's gate not fully dropping in Moto 2, and more in this week's edition of Race Examination.

