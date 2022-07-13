With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But, several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro races, people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”

Let us know in the comments some names of people you recall that raced at the Ranch that might not be as well-known.

We are going to start off the countdown with the top of the current 250 Class Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship standings: Jett Lawrence. Yes, the young Austrailian did in fact race Loretta Lynn’s! The Lawrence family moved to the U.S. in 2018 as their oldest son Hunter Lawrence—an established racer in the FIM Motocross World Championship MX2 Class—would be making his debut in AMA Supercross and Motocross in the U.S with the GEICO Honda team in 2019. His younger brother Jett was 15 years old at the time of his one and only go at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

The Factory Connection Honda rider (GEICO Honda’s amateur program) recorded five podium finishes but came up short in the Open Pro Sport to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jalek Swoll and he finished 13th overall in 250 Pro Sport after a mechanical DNF in the third moto while leading.

The highlights of the week for #49 Jett Lawrence included an insanely close finish between himself and Swoll in the first Open Pro Sport moto as the two came across the finish line literally side-by-side! Neither rider knew who had won at the time, but after looking at timing and scoring, the win officially went to Swoll by 0.066 seconds!