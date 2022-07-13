We are halfway through the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and things are definitely sorting themselves out right now. As we usually do, all of us media guys start out talking about this guy or that guy for a title, but as the races go on, the field thins out and we get our answers.

Southwick is a great race. I’m so happy it’s back on the schedule and guys like Keith Johnson, John Dowd, Doug Henry, and others are in charge of working it and making sure things are done right. The ‘Wick is a jewel of the series; it’s history, its tradition, it’s different. and we need to keep a track like this on the schedule. It also tells us a lot about the riders and teams.

Let’s take a broader look at the series points, get some thoughts on that, and The ‘Wick, shall we?

450MX

Eli Tomac’s won the last five motos, while Sexton’s finished second the last five motos. Yes, Tomac’s been better, but finishing that many times as runner-up to the #3 is almost as impressive. That’s limiting the damage and keeping Sexton in this fight as ET3 heats up. Look, Tomac’s a four-time MX champ (one 250 and three 450 titles), while Sexton is, checks notes, a zero-time MX champion, so he’s got some catching up to do but he’s doing almost everything he can. He’s moved up by everyone else to keep that deficit as close as he can and that’s awesome. He said he needed to be better in sand on the PulpMX Show a month ago and he just went 2-2 at the sandiest track we have. He’s been impressive for sure. He’s got to hold off the Eli train this weekend at another good track for ET (well, they’re all good tracks for Eli but you know what I mean), and then come Washougal, Budds Creek, and Pala, he can maybe get into the mix more. But also, where in the hell did his starts go?