450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Upcoming
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Full Schedule

Levi Kitchen Suffers Broken Wrist in Practice Crash

July 13, 2022 2:45pm | by:
Welp, this blows. After coming off his second moto podium finish of the season on Saturday at the Southwick National, Levi Kitchen announced on Instagram this afternoon that he has suffered a broken wrist. Kitchen earned his maiden holeshot and led his first laps as a pro at the third-round Thunder Valley National in June. The #59 led all 15 laps in the first moto to earn his maiden moto win, then charged to a fifth-place finish in the second moto to claim his maiden overall podium.

Over the weekend, Kitchen jumped to a great start in the second moto and was right on the rear fender of race and points leader Jett Lawrence before finishing second. His 8-2 finishes gave him fourth overall on the day.

The Washington native finished eighth, sixth, third, twelfth, fifth, and fourth overall, respectively, in the first six rounds and sat fifth in the 250 Class points standings. He said he will undergo surgery tomorrow. 

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia261
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia246
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan224
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States197
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States180
Full Standings

Kitchen grew up down the road from Washougal MX Park in Washington and was set to have a meet and greet with fans for his home race as a pro. Unfortunately, with the Washougal National on July 23, the local native will be on the sidelines for this year's event.

Below is his full post.

“Had a mishap practicing today and ended up breaking my wrist. Going in for surgery tomorrow to get fixed up. I’ll do my best to be back as soon as I can! 🧑🏼‍🍳”

