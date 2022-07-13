Levi Kitchen Suffers Broken Wrist in Practice Crash

Welp, this blows. After coming off his second moto podium finish of the season on Saturday at the Southwick National, Levi Kitchen announced on Instagram this afternoon that he has suffered a broken wrist. Kitchen earned his maiden holeshot and led his first laps as a pro at the third-round Thunder Valley National in June. The #59 led all 15 laps in the first moto to earn his maiden moto win, then charged to a fifth-place finish in the second moto to claim his maiden overall podium.

Over the weekend, Kitchen jumped to a great start in the second moto and was right on the rear fender of race and points leader Jett Lawrence before finishing second. His 8-2 finishes gave him fourth overall on the day.

The Washington native finished eighth, sixth, third, twelfth, fifth, and fourth overall, respectively, in the first six rounds and sat fifth in the 250 Class points standings. He said he will undergo surgery tomorrow.