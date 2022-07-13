Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Full Schedule

Introducing the SCOTT Iridescent Edition Prospect Goggles

July 13, 2022 9:20am | by:
Introducing the SCOTT Iridescent Edition Prospect Goggles

The following press release is from Scott:

The fastest goggle in the galaxy!

The Iridescent Edition Prospect goggle from SCOTT is unlike any other moto goggle on planet earth. Designed in a unique, futuristic colorway and equipped with the latest technology, this race-ready goggle is sure to give you the warp speed you need when the gate drops.

Created with a purple frame that has subtle eye-catching effects, an Iridescent SCOTT logo that is manufactured with reflective, luminous colors that appear to change when seen from different angles and a purple Chrome Works Lens, this goggle is guaranteed to turn heads everywhere from Pala to Pluto!

  SCOTT Iridescent Edition Prospect Goggles SCOTT
The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship Off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

Goggle features:

Lens Lock System
Articulated outriggers
NoSweat 3-layer molded face foam
Extra-wide, no-slip silicone strap
SCOTT TruView single WORKS lens
NoFog™ Anti-Fog lens treatment

In the box:

Iridescent Edition Prospect Goggle
Bonus clear lens
Microfiber goggle bag
Noseguard

The SCOTT Iridescent Edition Prospect goggle will be available from the 13th of July 2022.

DEFEND YOUR VISION

For more information, visit https://www.scott-sports.com/us/en/product/iridescent-edition-prospect-goggle?article=4040771094281

