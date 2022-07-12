How much of a confidence boost is it for a rider like Christian Craig to lead laps and hang on to finish on the podium?



It had to be confirmation of what he knew possible. Christian seems very confident in his abilities against the 450 elite and rightfully so. He started the season incredibly strong at Fox Raceway, setting the tone for this 450 season but hadn’t had that same podium level in recent weeks. Welcome back, CC.

Lots of rumors of possible Team USA rosters for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations here in Michigan in September. At this point, who would you pick for the three rider team?



I have been on the Tomac/Sexton/Cooper train for a while but Justin Cooper hasn’t been at the same level that I have come to expect. I would guess the lengthy injury is still the culprit for JC32’s up-and-down season but if he wants this MX2 spot, he is going to have to impress and quickly. With names like Justin Barcia, Anderson, and Craig floating around for a drop-down spot on the 250, the sharks are circling. If Cooper could find the level he’s shown for the past few seasons (and flashed at times this season), I still think he’s a great choice. It will be interesting to see how this plays out for that 250 spot. The other two 450 riders seem like a lock (Tomac and Sexton).

Jett Lawrence left with more points on his brother than he was down entering the day. Does Jettson give up the points lead at all again the rest of this summer or will he cruise to title #2?



I think Jett has been the best overall rider all season long. Yes, he was sick and struggled through a few rounds (which he also won by the way). When he’s 100 percent, though, it’s hard to not see him winning most of the time. Hunter is having his best season ever and deserves accolades, but his little brother is a monster. Anything can happen and usually does but I will take the #1 for every gate drop and feel good about it.