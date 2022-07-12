With the Southwick National wrapping up this past weekend we are officially halfway through the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Three riders, Jett Lawrence in the 250 class, and Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton in the 450 class have started to break away from the rest of the field. As such we fired some questions off to Jason Thomas to get his take on Southwick and the championship battles.
We know he gels well with this track, but how good is Eli Tomac riding right now? Five moto wins in a row!
He’s on fire! It felt like that he was working through a bit of uncertainty with outdoor settings early in the season. He was also coming off that nagging knee injury (which also probably set them back with outdoor familiarity). What we are seeing now is a man in his prime firing on all cylinders. He looks like he is fully in control of each moto and can win from the front or mid-pack without any urgency.
Chase Sexton is slightly off pace of Tomac but has been riding stellar himself, landing on the podium in 11 of the first 12 motos and he continues to lead the points. What can he clean-up/do better in order to leave this weekend’s seventh race still leading the points?
He’s doing all he can which is to withstand this barrage from Tomac. If he hadn’t been so resilient and consistent, he would already be down a bunch of points (like everyone else). As we move forward, he is going to have to find a way to win a few and very likely the finale, but he’s putting up a heck of a fight. He’s been able to remove those pesky mistakes, too, which have been his prior downfall. I really like what I’m seeing as far as maturity and progress from the #23.
The 450 Class championship is down to a single point between Sexton and Tomac. 1.) Who do you think leaves Minnesota with the points lead? 2.) Who is your title pick at the halfway point?
Spring Creek is a great track for Tomac so I think the momentum continues. As mentioned above, Sexton just needs to ensure that he is picking up maximum points if Tomac does indeed keep racking up W’s. Losing isn’t ideal when chasing a title but keeping the damage to a bare minimum is critical. Any mistake from Tomac could swing the pendulum right back to Sexton as long as it stays tight.
Does Sexton’s success this summer in Pro Motocross—whether he earns the title or not—mean he will be a serious title favorite for 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross?
I believe it does. It’s not so much about the speed or ability, I was already confident in that. He’s showing poise and mental fortitude which he will need to win a 17 round SX series. There’s no panic thus far, no overstep to try to best Tomac. He’s just doing his thing and pushing Tomac into the late rounds. Remember, this series ends at Sexton’s best track of Fox Raceway. He has to know that is looming and gives him a real chance to bring this first title home before Anaheim comes calling.
Aaron Plessinger is back on the podium! Do you think AP will be a podium threat each weekend moving forward?
I’m not quite there yet. That was a great moto and certainly encouraging but there are a bunch of other riders like Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, Ryan Dungey, Joey Savatgy, and Christian Craig that he has to deal with to get there (putting Sexton and Tomac as the week-in/week-out leaders). I would like to see Plessinger back it up this weekend at Spring Creek and create some continuity.
How much of a confidence boost is it for a rider like Christian Craig to lead laps and hang on to finish on the podium?
It had to be confirmation of what he knew possible. Christian seems very confident in his abilities against the 450 elite and rightfully so. He started the season incredibly strong at Fox Raceway, setting the tone for this 450 season but hadn’t had that same podium level in recent weeks. Welcome back, CC.
Lots of rumors of possible Team USA rosters for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations here in Michigan in September. At this point, who would you pick for the three rider team?
I have been on the Tomac/Sexton/Cooper train for a while but Justin Cooper hasn’t been at the same level that I have come to expect. I would guess the lengthy injury is still the culprit for JC32’s up-and-down season but if he wants this MX2 spot, he is going to have to impress and quickly. With names like Justin Barcia, Anderson, and Craig floating around for a drop-down spot on the 250, the sharks are circling. If Cooper could find the level he’s shown for the past few seasons (and flashed at times this season), I still think he’s a great choice. It will be interesting to see how this plays out for that 250 spot. The other two 450 riders seem like a lock (Tomac and Sexton).
Jett Lawrence left with more points on his brother than he was down entering the day. Does Jettson give up the points lead at all again the rest of this summer or will he cruise to title #2?
I think Jett has been the best overall rider all season long. Yes, he was sick and struggled through a few rounds (which he also won by the way). When he’s 100 percent, though, it’s hard to not see him winning most of the time. Hunter is having his best season ever and deserves accolades, but his little brother is a monster. Anything can happen and usually does but I will take the #1 for every gate drop and feel good about it.
Can you explain 1.) how difficult it is to navigate this track compared to say typical West or East Coast national? And 2.) how sore you are after racing this track? How will riders recoup this week—is it an easier week in terms of on the bike training?
Sand is its own beast. It requires a different technique than hard-packed tracks. That technique is learned and mastered by thousands of laps in it. Learning the ebb and flow of soft sand can’t be faked. The very best at it are easy to see. At this level, everyone is fairly competent in it, but the masters are on a different level.
Coming off a tough weekend like Southwick or any brutally hot national for that matter, recovery is more important than a typical week. I prefer getting an IV on Saturday afternoon/evening to replace a lot of the fluids lost and jump starting that recovery. It’s also important to flush the lactic acid out of muscles quickly whether through massage or whatever your preferred method might be. The goal is to get the body back to a neutral spot as quickly as possible. Before I knew anything about recovery, I would still be sore, dehydrated, and feeling miserable late into the next week. That isn’t ideal for back-to-back races, let alone trying to actually improve during the week. With the right steps taken, riders can be back to their normal program by Monday or Tuesday latest.
Dylan Ferrandis is aiming to race the final four rounds after his surgery. Even if things go well with his recovery and his training, how prepared can he be when he lines up for the first time this summer? And does Ferrandis lining up for the final few possibly help Tomac in the championship?
It won’t be easy, that’s for sure. The field have all found their stride and have sorted out their settings. The upside is that he is the defending champ of this class so even if he struggles a bit early on, that should still be near the top five. I could absolutely see him on the podium near the end of this series, though. He’s that good.
As far as him getting involved in the title chase, that’s an interesting thought. With Sexton being lethal at Fox Raceway, he may be a big asset for the boys in blue. Roczen is also great at this track, giving Sexton a bit of help as well. These team tactics are often more smoke than fire but it’s a fun topic to chew on as we get closer.