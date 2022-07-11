Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Wake-Up Call

July 11, 2022 9:30am
by:

lucas oil ama pro motocross championship

Round 6 (of 12) — The Wick 338 — Southwick, Massachusetts

250 Class

Motocross

Southwick - 250

July 9, 2022
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan2 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
3Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States3 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
4Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States United States8 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States4 - 5 Husqvarna FC 250
6Stilez Robertson Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States United States7 - 7 Husqvarna FC 250
7Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia6 - 8 Honda CRF250R
8Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States United States5 - 9 GasGas MC 250F
9Nate Thrasher
Nate Thrasher		 Livingston, TN United States United States15 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
10Jalek Swoll
Jalek Swoll		 Belleview, FL United States United States12 - 10 Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results
Jett Lawrence claimed his fifth overall win at round six.
Jett Lawrence claimed his fifth overall win at round six. Align Media
The 2022 Southwick National 250 Class overall podium.
The 2022 Southwick National 250 Class overall podium. Align Media

450 Class

Motocross

Southwick - 450

July 9, 2022
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac		 Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States7 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany6 - 4 Honda CRF450R
5Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States3 - 8 Yamaha YZ450F
6Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom United Kingdom5 - 5 Honda CRF450R
7Ryan Dungey Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States United States4 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F
8Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States8 - 6 KAW KX450SR
9Benny Bloss
Benny Bloss		 Oak Grove, MO United States United States10 - 10 KTM 450 SX-F
10Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States13 - 9 GasGas MC 450F
Full Results
Eli Tomac becomes the first rider to earn three overall wins in the premier class in 2022.
Eli Tomac becomes the first rider to earn three overall wins in the premier class in 2022. Align Media
The 2022 Southwick National 450 Class overall podium.
The 2022 Southwick National 450 Class overall podium. Align Media

Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia261
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia246
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan224
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States197
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States180
6Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States169
7Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States158
8Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States151
9R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States132
10Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States129
Full Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States268
2Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States267
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany227
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States207
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States185
6Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States184
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States159
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States149
9Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States125
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States118
Full Standings

U.S. Sprint Enduro Championship

Sandy Level, Virginia

Josh Toth claims the 2022 U.S. Sprint Enduro Championship.

Overall Results

  1. Josh Toth (KTM)
  2. Kailub Russell (KTM)
  3. Liam Draper (KTM)
  4. Craig Delong (Hsq)
  5. Cody Barnes (Hon)
  6. Dante Oliveira (KTM)
  7. Jason Tino (KTM)
  8. Cole Forbes (KTM)
  9. Cade Henderson (KTM)
  10. Mateo Oliveira (KTM)
Josh Toth (KTM)
Josh Toth (KTM) Shan Moore

Canadian triple crown Championship

Round 5 (of 9) of MX Tour— Gopher Dunes — Courtland, Ontario

250 Pro

450 Pro

Championship Standings

250 Pro

450 Pro

Other Championship Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 7 (of 17)

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Through Round 9 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States187
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States141
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States109
6Lyndon Snodgrass Australia108
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States105
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States101
9Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States90
10Josh Strang Inverell Australia84
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia198
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States175
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States167
4Ruy Barbosa Chile153
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States143
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States132
7Benjamin Herrera Chile128
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States106
9Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand106
10Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States97
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States226
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States216
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States168
4Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States145
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States121
7Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States115
8Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States113
9Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States103
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States94
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia221
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States212
3Rachael Archer New Zealand202
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States138
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
6Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States108
7Brandy Richards 100
8Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States97
9Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States96
10Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States91
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 12 (of 20)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia535
2Jorge Prado Spain410
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland405
4Maxime Renaux France365
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands363
6Ruben Fernandez Spain342
7Pauls Jonass Latvia278
8Brian Bogers Netherlands263
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa239
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium229
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France502
2Jago Geerts Belgium498
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany395
4Kevin Horgmo Norway356
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark332
6Andrea Adamo Italy314
7Thibault Benistant France304
8Stephen Rubini France277
9Isak Gifting Sweden255
10Kay De Wolf Netherlands244
Full Standings

AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4 (of 10)

Overall Standings

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Josh Toth (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Cody Barnes (Honda)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
