Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 Southwick National. The Wick brought the usual physically demanding tough day. Hear what our top finishers had to say in both classes, including Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Ryan Dungey, Jett Lawrence, Jo Shimoda and Justin Cooper. Oh, and Plessinger helps us interview Levi Kitchen!

About Twisted Tea Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer!

*Must be 21 or older.