Jason Weigandt walks and talks from the Southwick National for 2022, chatting with Roger De Coster about Aaron Plessinger's breakout run to the podium, Eli Tomac's suspension guru Ricki Gilmore regarding a 1-1 run, and New England favorite Jimmy Decotis, who hasn't been seen at the races for quite some time.