In the premier class, Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton continues to lead the standings as he enters today with a seven-point lead over Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac. Sexton has finished either first or second in nine out of the first ten motos (one fourth-place finish at the Thunder Valley National), but now Tomac has claimed three of the last four moto wins and the last two overall wins. In the 50 years of Pro Motocross, the first rider to claim two overall wins has won the title 30 times. In his three 450 Class Pro Motocross title seasons, Tomac was the first to two overall wins only once (2018). Tomac said last week he was looking forward to this track as he does well here and enjoys the brutal conditions it typically brings. Sexton has avoided the mistakes that have cost him in previous years and looks strong and confident. This championship is about to get good as we hit today’s halfway mark. Honda HRC’s German native Ken Roczen finished on the overall podium here last year with 4-2 finishes and his first-lap proficiency has been on display this year. The #94 could get out front, lead laps, and contest for the win. Justin Barcia also landed on the overall podium here last year and his all-out riding ability will bode well with the track today. Jason Anderson has not had great results when it comes to finishes but he has shown incredible speed this year coming through the field. If he gets a start today, he could very well contest for the win as well. Max Anstie had clutch issues last weekend but the recently-signed Honda rider will be one to watch today. The 450 Class is going first today (due to NBC’s broadcast schedule), so do not be surprised to see a local Massachusetts/Connecticut native qualify well this morning having an upper hand practicing with this terrain all the time.