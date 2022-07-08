Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Southwick Preview

July 8, 2022 11:10pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks around the legendary The Wick 338 track in Southwick, Massachusetts, even stopping to talk to local legend (and current track builder) John Dowd, and visiting the VFW bar on site. Good times with the locals! The Weege Show is presented by Honda's all-new 2022 CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for the new year. Yeah, the bike finally lost a race but the Lawrence brothers are still 1-2 in the standings. That's pretty darned good!

Read Now
