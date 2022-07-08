The grind is real for "Filthy" Phil Nicoletti, who is back on a bike and trying to recover in time to make the last few rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Luckily, even with a jacked up arm, he's able to answer your questions. We don't think he's happy about it, but what else is new?

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

The question I have for ya Phil is this: How much different is the suspension that only factory riders can acquire and say the best suspension a privateer or even an amateur can get their hands on? Would pretty much anyone be able tell a big difference or is it only people who are at least a decently fast who can really tell the difference? Thanks for your time.

Jesse

Jesse,

Depends what class you’re talking about. The 250 class has a product rule, so anyone can run what those guys have. The Star guys run KYB suspension and you can purchase that same stuff from Technical Touch or Enzo Suspension. The 450 guys, like Tomac, Anderson, Roczen? No, you can’t buy it.

I always get a get a laugh when someone says, “If I had factory suspension that they would do a lot better.” Yeaa, that might be the case, but you still aren’t going to do what Tomac, Anderson, and Roczen do on the bike. It’s not all about the suspension. It’s about the guy valving it. That’s the key. Doesn’t matter what brand bike, what brand suspension, it all about the trust you have in the guy doing your stuff.