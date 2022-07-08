Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2022 GasGas MC 250 (Big Bore) Garage Build

July 8, 2022 2:00pm | by: , &

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Scott McDonough

Some avid moto enthusiasts love tinkering in the shop as much as riding their bikes. Something about walking into the garage or shop and seeing your beauty of a build grow from infancy to a full-grown bike is similar to raising a child. Except that child will not talk back or spit up on you. However, this Garage Build might cost as much as a real human infant! I let Scott McDonough ride one of my GasGas MC 250 test bikes awhile back, and he liked it so much that he purchased one himself. This is his build.

Parts List: 

KTM

300cc Kit

ktm.com

 

Motoes

Stainless Steel Cone Pipe

motoes.net

 

Scalvini

Carbon Silencer

motomandistributing.com

 

Ride Engineering

Split Triple Clamps with Ride Engineering Bar Mounts

ride-engineering.com

 

Ohlins

RXF 48 Forks, TTX Flow Shock (valved and set up by Robert at RD Suspension)

ohlins.com

 

Dubya USA

Edge Wheelset

dubyausa.com

 

Bike Graphix

Fasthouse Custom Graphics

bikegraphix.com

 

Tuned Co.

Coated Brake Calipers

tunedco.com

 

ODI

RC4 Bars, Half Waffle Grips

odigrips.com

 

Fastway

Ankle Saver Pegs (lower position)

fastway.zone

 

Hinson

Clutch Basket, Inner Basket, Pressure Plate

hinsonracing.com

 

Dunlop

MX3S Front (80/100-21)

MX33 Rear (110/90-19)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

Phathead Racing

Billet Cylinder Head

phatheadracing.com

 

Lectron

Billetron Carb

lectronfuelsystems.com

 

Moto Tassinari

VForce3 Reed Cage

mototassinari.com

 

CMT Compositi

Carbon Fiber Engine Mounts

cmtcompositi.com

 

Acerbis

Frame Guards

acerbisusa.com

  • AL4_7419 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7440 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7447 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7452 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7463 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7473 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7491 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7494 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7506 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7510 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7520 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7525 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7530 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7554 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7563 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7578 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7582 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7588 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7602 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7608 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7629 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7639 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7653 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7662 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7721 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7722 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7746 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7760 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7848 Spencer Owens
  • AL4_7899 Spencer Owens

