Racer X Films: 2022 GasGas MC 250 (Big Bore) Garage Build
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Scott McDonough
Some avid moto enthusiasts love tinkering in the shop as much as riding their bikes. Something about walking into the garage or shop and seeing your beauty of a build grow from infancy to a full-grown bike is similar to raising a child. Except that child will not talk back or spit up on you. However, this Garage Build might cost as much as a real human infant! I let Scott McDonough ride one of my GasGas MC 250 test bikes awhile back, and he liked it so much that he purchased one himself. This is his build.
Parts List:
KTM
300cc Kit
Motoes
Stainless Steel Cone Pipe
Scalvini
Carbon Silencer
Ride Engineering
Split Triple Clamps with Ride Engineering Bar Mounts
Ohlins
RXF 48 Forks, TTX Flow Shock (valved and set up by Robert at RD Suspension)
Dubya USA
Edge Wheelset
Bike Graphix
Fasthouse Custom Graphics
Tuned Co.
Coated Brake Calipers
ODI
RC4 Bars, Half Waffle Grips
Fastway
Ankle Saver Pegs (lower position)
Hinson
Clutch Basket, Inner Basket, Pressure Plate
Dunlop
MX3S Front (80/100-21)
MX33 Rear (110/90-19)
Phathead Racing
Billet Cylinder Head
Lectron
Billetron Carb
Moto Tassinari
VForce3 Reed Cage
CMT Compositi
Carbon Fiber Engine Mounts
Acerbis
Frame Guards
