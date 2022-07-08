Main image by Mitch Kendra

The sixth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 9, at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.

Note, the qualifying broadcast for the sixth round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.

NBC will carry live coverage of the first 450 Class moto at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT (450 Class motos are followed by the 250 Class this weekend). MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first 250 Class moto beginning at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT.

Then, MAVTV and MAVTV Plus (which will still operate until the Washougal National) and the new MAVTV on FloRacing internet stream will broadcast the second 450 Class moto at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT, followed by the final moto of the day (250 Class moto two) at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Ricky Carmichael will serve as TV color commentator for the Southwick National.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also has a weekend off as they will return to action for the 13th round MXGP of Czech Republic on July 16 and 17.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule