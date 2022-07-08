Results Archive
How to Watch: Southwick

How to Watch Southwick

July 8, 2022 12:15pm
by:

Main image by Mitch Kendra

The sixth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 9, at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.

Note, the qualifying broadcast for the sixth round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.

NBC will carry live coverage of the first 450 Class moto at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT (450 Class motos are followed by the 250 Class this weekend). MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first 250 Class moto beginning at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT.

Then, MAVTV and MAVTV Plus (which will still operate until the Washougal National) and the new MAVTV on FloRacing internet stream will broadcast the second 450 Class moto at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT, followed by the final moto of the day (250 Class moto two) at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Ricky Carmichael will serve as TV color commentator for the Southwick National.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also has a weekend off as they will return to action for the 13th round MXGP of Czech Republic on July 16 and 17.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Motocross

    Southwick

     Saturday, July 9
    The Wick 338
    Southwick, MA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 9 - 10:00 AM
      youtube
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 9 - 10:00 AM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 9 - 1:30 PM
      nbc
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 9 - 2:30 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 9 - 2:30 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 9 - 3:30 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 9 - 3:30 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 9 - 4:30 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 9 - 4:30 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 1
      July 9 - 5:30 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
Motocross TV Schedule

2022 Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States224
2Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States217
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany194
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States179
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States153
Full Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia218
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia211
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan182
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States159
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States145
Full Standings

Other Links

General

Motocross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

Southwick National

Southwick National Race Center

Southwick National Injury Report

450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Southwick - 450 Entry List

July 9, 2022
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
3Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger
Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
12Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 450
17Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States KAW KX450SR
Complete Entry List

250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Southwick - 250 Entry List

July 9, 2022
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
29Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
31Jalek Swoll
Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Complete Entry List

Other Info

The Wick 338
Southwick, MA 01077

Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Ticket information for the Southwick National.

Track Map

2022 Southwick National fan map
2022 Southwick National fan map MX Sports

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Southwick National Race Day Schedule | July 9

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Southwick, Massachusetts.

2022 Southwick National weekend schedule.
2022 Southwick National weekend schedule. MX Sports

