Are you headed to the Southwick National this weekend? Make sure you stop by the Racer X booth, located in Sponsor Village, so you can pick up your free Southwick National event sticker and free Racer X stickers. This year, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is celebrating its 50th anniversary and we are honoring 12 legends of AMA Motocross history at each round. At the sixth round, we are honoring a legendary #6: three-time 125 Class (1977, 1978, and 1979) and thee-time 500 Class Champion (1981, 1983, and 1985) Broc Glover. Attend each event in order to collect all 12 unique stickers!

Be sure to check out our Racer X Brand items on display and grab some gear. See you at the races!