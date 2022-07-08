Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
450 Combined Qualifying
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Get Your Southwick National Sticker at the Racer X Booth Saturday

July 8, 2022
Are you headed to the Southwick National this weekend? Make sure you stop by the Racer X booth, located in Sponsor Village, so you can pick up your free Southwick National event sticker and free Racer X stickers. This year, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is celebrating its 50th anniversary and we are honoring 12 legends of AMA Motocross history at each round. At the sixth round, we are honoring a legendary #6: three-time 125 Class (1977, 1978, and 1979) and thee-time 500 Class Champion (1981, 1983, and 1985) Broc Glover. Attend each event in order to collect all 12 unique stickers!

Be sure to check out our Racer X Brand items on display and grab some gear. See you at the races!

Mitch Kendra
