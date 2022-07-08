Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Full Schedule

First Look: Southwick National

July 8, 2022 6:35pm | by: , &

Welcome to the Racer X Films First Look, previewing the Southwick National in Massachusetts. Host Jason Weigandt previews the sandy course, host of tomorrow's sixth round, and discusses storylines entering this weekend’s race. Mitch Kendra joins the show to provide insight about both championships. We also caught up with Joey Savatgy (third in first 450 Class moto at the RedBud National), Jo Shimoda (won his maiden overall last weekend at the RedBud National), and Hunter Lawrence (new 250 Class points leader). Then, Tom Journet jumps in with a not-so-fresh box of Dunkin' Donuts since we are in New England.

Film/edit: Tom Journet
Main image: Align Media

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now