Jo Shimoda’s "I Heart USA" marking helped take the edge off of a butt-whipping by non-American riders in the 250 class at RedBud this year. Only a Jett Lawrence engine problem prevented the third podium this year (in just five races) starring the Lawrence brothers and their buddy Jo, who also sit top three in the 250F standings. Proclaimed third-place Stilez Robertson at RedBud: “I’m the only American person on the podium so that’s pretty awesome.”

There was a time when such performances would have been shocking or even jarring on America’s birthday weekend, but watching foreign riders live the American dream has become plenty common over the last 30 years. In fact, every time someone from Australia, Europe, Africa, or Japan heads to the podium, it’s a compliment to American racing. Hearing the cheers from those wild RedBud fans is a dream come true for riders making the long journey to the U.S. It’s not like Jo was getting booed!

When you look through the archives, such success is more common in the small-bore class (125s or 250Fs). An elite few like Jean-Michel Bayle, Chad Reed, Grant Langston, and Ken Roczen have turned their talents into premiere-class titles. But the ranks of foreigners making the grade on 125s or 250s the way Jett, Hunter and Jo have (so far) are thick. Let’s check out some good stuff. If we missed one, let us know in the comments.

Jean-Michel Bayle: The real breakthrough, as JMB did what absolutely no one was doing in the 1980s: moving from Europe to America and winning. This mountain was insurmountable at the time, but Bayle scaled it. No one even dared do it, no one could even get support to do it, there was absolutely no chance of this happening unless it was the all-time talented and intelligent JMB. By 1989, Team USA was so thoroughly dominating the Motocross des Nations that an American team would never, ever sign a rider from Europe.