It’s time to get sandy! Southwick is one of the most iconic rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. From legends like Jo Jo Keller to the NESC kings like Keith Johnson, Mike Treadwell, and Tony LaRusso, this race is steeped in legacy. The track has changed over the years but it’s also very much the same. The layout is unmistakable even with the subtle differences that decades bring. The most noticeable change is to the venue itself. The steady improvements to facilities, viewing capabilities, and paddock areas have modernized the feel of this old-school event. That’s not to say there isn’t a salute to yesteryear, though, as the local VFW hangout is on-site and serving ice cold beverages to those willing. This race has a little bit of everything, doesn’t it?
As for the dirt, that’s also seen change. Going back to the 70’s, Southwick was much sandier. Over the years, it’s become harder and harder as erosion sets in and bikes and people carry sand out of the facility with them. Management has been trucking sand back in recently, trying to rekindle those round, rolling bumps of old. The base is much harder than most would realize, especially those expecting a full-on sand track when they arrive. The braking bumps are sharp and unforgiving. Exiting corners requires a bit more finesse than simply haphazardly dumping the clutch. There is a big difference between being in the berm and just underneath it as far as traction goes. That tricky mix might be why the locals are so lethal at The Wick.
Who’s Hot:
Jo Shimoda won his first ever overall at RedBud and has to be beaming with confidence. I don’t see any reason he won’t be a podium guy from here on out if he stays upright.
Hunter Lawrence’s 2-2 moto scores were good enough to take the red plate from his baby brother.
Stilez Robertson snagged a quiet but impressive overall podium. That’s a nice data point on the resume.
Jett Lawrence woulda coulda shoulda gone 1-1 at RedBud but a mechanical failure cost him big.
Eli Tomac’s 1-1 cut the points deficit to seven going into the halfway point. He looks ready for a serious run here.
Chase Sexton wasn’t the story of RedBud but he is showing resiliency and consistency. He is going to need to post W’s if he wants this title but I’m still very impressed.
Justin Barcia used the inside gate to grab both holeshots after a less-than-ideal qualifying effort. His podium finish was big for him and team.
Joey Savatgy’s first moto ride was all-around impressive. He looked the part.
Who’s Not:
Justin Cooper had a day he would rather not repeat. He has struggled to consistently find the same elite level that we have come to expect.
Jalek Swoll hasn’t had the season he wanted after winning his first ever overall last year. Nagging injuries have hampered his success but we have seen flashes of brilliance at times.
Aaron Plessinger is still waiting for that breakout ride this summer.
Bold Predictions:
Honda HRC mounts a sidecar on both Jett and Hunter Lawrence’s 250’s in hopes that a mechanical failure will not derail both riders from finishing.
Jo Shimoda is nominated to Prime Minister of Japan.
John Dowd, at 63 years old, is a last-minute entrant to the 450 class. He finishes a respectable fifth overall.
WSX announces that James Stewart will be making a comeback for this year’s series, earning a cool 12 million dollars per round.