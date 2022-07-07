It’s time to get sandy! Southwick is one of the most iconic rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. From legends like Jo Jo Keller to the NESC kings like Keith Johnson, Mike Treadwell, and Tony LaRusso, this race is steeped in legacy. The track has changed over the years but it’s also very much the same. The layout is unmistakable even with the subtle differences that decades bring. The most noticeable change is to the venue itself. The steady improvements to facilities, viewing capabilities, and paddock areas have modernized the feel of this old-school event. That’s not to say there isn’t a salute to yesteryear, though, as the local VFW hangout is on-site and serving ice cold beverages to those willing. This race has a little bit of everything, doesn’t it?

As for the dirt, that’s also seen change. Going back to the 70’s, Southwick was much sandier. Over the years, it’s become harder and harder as erosion sets in and bikes and people carry sand out of the facility with them. Management has been trucking sand back in recently, trying to rekindle those round, rolling bumps of old. The base is much harder than most would realize, especially those expecting a full-on sand track when they arrive. The braking bumps are sharp and unforgiving. Exiting corners requires a bit more finesse than simply haphazardly dumping the clutch. There is a big difference between being in the berm and just underneath it as far as traction goes. That tricky mix might be why the locals are so lethal at The Wick.