The 2022 RedBud National provided a lot of firsts. Jett Lawrence's first DNF of 2022, Eli Tomac's first holeshot in Pro Motocross this year, and Jo Shimoda's first career overall victory. We take a look at all of that and more on today's edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of NBC and MAVTV Plus.

