Grant Hoffman | 14th Overall (15-12)

Combine was a great experience. My day was all right to start out with. It got better as the second moto came around. Track was pretty good. Other than that, it was a pretty good time. I had fun. It was a great experience.

Noah Schuring | 15th Overall (17-13)

Today started off okay, I would say. The track was pretty smooth, just wide open. No one had touched it. They raced amateurs here today, so as the day went on, the track got super gnarly. I also learned the track a lot better throughout the day. I think qualifying, the first one, I was like 19th, and then the second qualifying I went 17th. I don’t really remember. I ended up getting 13th in that second moto today. So, definitely progressed throughout the day. It was pretty good.

Lucas Geistler | 17th Overall (16-15)

I thought I was riding all right. I think I could do better, but again, it’s just a fun experience to do. The first moto went pretty good. I had a really good start. I think I came out top ten, maybe eighth. So, that kind of put me in a good position. In the late moto, I started taking bad lines and it kind of cost me, using my energy a lot. Then I was just trying to hang on. But again, I finished off with a 16th and that was pretty good. Then the next moto came by, and before that it started raining. The track gets slick in a couple spots. I had a decent start. I think maybe top 15, nothing crazy. Throughout the whole race, I was sitting all right. I was making a couple passes, but then ended up crashing over the launch pad where the American flag is. I hit braking bumps and it kind of kicked my back end sideways and it was slick, so it just slid me, and I just fell. But I got back up and rode my race and passed a couple other guys and then just hung on after that.