We had a really cool, complicated scheduled, but it was all formatted real nice. We got back with a lot of time, but with a little bit of moving going on, trying to get everything ready, it was crazy. A little hectic, but I had a blast. Michael Byrne was my coach. He was really good. He helped me open some stuff up, connect a little bit better. So, huge thank you to him. Look forward to talking to him more. I really like him.

It was cool at the Combine. We got to talk to Jason Weigandt and Sam Nicolini. She was pretty. They were talking about some social media stuff. I was like, I’ve heard about all that stuff before. I don’t really like to post on social media. I don’t even look at my phone half the time. Honestly if you asked me right now where it was, I couldn’t tell you. I don't know where it is. So, I do probably need to do a little better on that stuff, just keep everybody updated. I thought that was really neat to learn.

The food was good. We had some fruit, all kinds of good snacks. We had Broc Glover, Michael Byrne, Jeff Stanton. Jeff Stanton was cool. That dude was awesome back in the day. My dad used to tell me stories about him. Broc Glover was really good, too. I got to talk to him after I raced that last moto. I did good in the last moto. I got me a good start and then really was patient. Made a pass, got into second. I was pulling in on the leader, then I went down this hill and I went to take a left. Last lap, I was kind of being a little too aggressive, I guess, coming in. I tucked the front. I looked up before I fell, because I don’t really like to fall with my eyes closed. I like to see what I’m hitting. It was a big, old tree right here. I kid you not. It was just a big, old tree. I hit that joker face first, busted my visor all up. I looked to my left because everybody was yelling. I’m like, where did they all come from? They were all yelling at me. They said, “Pick it up! Pick it up!” I’m like, “I’m trying. I’m trying to pick it up. I don’t want to lose.” So, I’m picking that thing up, but my grip was stuck up under the dag-gone tuff block. I was like, this son of a gun. We’re going to have to grab it by the seat. So, I grabbed it by the seat, and I put my hand on something real hot and it burned through my glove. I got that joker up and about flipped it over, I picked it up so fast. I hopped on it and I about got this guy. He went around the outside because I was in the main line. He about crashed and I was gunning it. We drag-raced and two turns later, neck-and-neck over the finish line. I’m like, son of a gun, I lost to that joker. Then I come off and I hear, that was for second overall. I was like, “Oh, my goodness, Cade. What are you doing?” Got a little homework ahead of me. Going to go back home, train, get ready. I had a blast. Thank you, guys.

Talon Hawkins | 11th Overall (14-8)

Bit of an up-and-down day. Obviously, you had the speed. You probably felt like you were good enough for second on the day. Just tell me how it went and how you felt in the motos.

Talon Hawkins: The first moto was honestly off to such a good start. I didn’t get the best start in general, but I went from seventh on the first lap and was able to work my way up to second place. Started closing in on first a little bit, and then my front tire went flat. It was like a lap before the finish line. It was just before the finish line. Ended up sliding off the lip of it, doing like a 180 and then yard-saled. Long story short, I ended up with a hematoma on my leg. Honestly, that’s a gift for how bad the crash could have been. So, I was lucky enough to walk away from that and able to line up for the second moto. Second moto didn’t go to plan. I got a horrible start. Then just wasn’t able to ride like myself. Wasn’t riding smooth. So, I know what I need to work on at Baker’s Factory. That’s where I’ve been training for the past couple months. So, I’m going to continue to work my butt off and make the most of these days.

How much did the hematoma affect you in the second moto? Was it pretty bad?

No. It didn’t really affect me at all. I can’t blame it on that. I’m feeling good. I’m walking. We’re good. Just didn’t have it in the second one. I’m going to work on it. I’m going to ride some mud. I don't know if we need to flood the track or something. I’m a Cali boy. No excuses. Should be able to ride anything. So, I’m going to work my butt off, like I said, and just try to come back next race.