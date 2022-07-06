Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the RedBud National, Eli Tomac nearly had a high-side while leading the first 450 moto of the day that could have put him on the ground and cost him the moto victory. Instead, Tomac reacted well to the slip out and corrected it right away to continue on and put in a 1-1 sweep at RedBud.

Video courtesy of MAVTV Plus.

