GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
MXGP of
Indonesia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Maitland
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Save of the Day: RedBud

July 6, 2022 12:25pm | by:

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the RedBud National, Eli Tomac nearly had a high-side while leading the first 450 moto of the day that could have put him on the ground and cost him the moto victory. Instead, Tomac reacted well to the slip out and corrected it right away to continue on and put in a 1-1 sweep at RedBud.

Video courtesy of MAVTV Plus.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

