Don’t look now but Barcia’s early season slump is gone, and he’ll be in the mix for top fives the rest of the way in my opinion. I’m starting the bandwagon now also, by the way, that with Justin Cooper not yet being Justin Cooper, should we look at Barcia on a 250F for the MXoN? The bike's good, as we’ve seen with Michael Mosiman, Barcia’s got the riding style to get used to the smaller bike with some time, he’ll give you his all, and why not?

Team USA is in a horrific losing streak at this race and everything they’ve tried has backfired in one way or another. Other countries put a 450 guy on a 250 bike all the time (Team USA used this same tactic to win in ’86, ’87 and ’88!) and this is something they should think about.

But they won’t, this is the same Team USA that’s left a good open gate get taken by their main competitor, the same team that doesn’t start the MX2 guy on the inside (the most important class to winning this race) and the same team that didn’t change a wheel after a muddy, sloppy parade lap on a metal grate.

But yeah, keep doing the same thing every year Team USA! Maybe Lucy won’t pull the football away this time!

Shoutout to Joey Savatgy for that third place in moto one, that was truly impressive for a fill-in guy and at one point, like three or four laps in, he reeled in Tomac a bit! As Savatgy himself on social said, it had been four years since he stood on the podium at a race so that’s awesome. He’s been through a lot, he’s got no ride for 2023, and it’s the ultimate example of always believing in yourself. Second moto he told me he was losing the gap a bit to the front guys, so he decided to send it a little and stay with them otherwise he’d be in no mans land. That caused him to fall over so he then had to ride it in for a ninth. Still, with that third he opened up a lot of eyes.

I’ve never been “there” when it comes to Jo Shimoda being the next great champion or whatever in our sport. Nice kid, great rider but in the past, to me anyway, he’s benefitted from some injuries and lack of depth to get wins and podiums in 250SX. And then this year, when he seemed to be ready to take the next step in SX, he seemed to regress. Again, not “shitting” on the kid but I just haven’t been as pumped on him as others.