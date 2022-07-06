Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Past, Present, Future

Exhaust Podcast Past, Present, Future

July 6, 2022 5:45pm
by:

With RedBud hosting its annual huge round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross as well as the first Scouting Moto Combine of the season, there were plenty of people to talk to. Jason Weigandt hosted the Friday night Staging Area show with guests Chad Reed, Aaron Plessinger, Michael Byrne and Haiden Deegan. Enjoy the podcast version of this one hour show, where AP talks about his RedBud memories and getting up to speed in 2022, Reed and Danger Boy Deegan share their thoughts on the amateur game then and now, and Reed and Byrne offer some of the inside secrets they shared with riders as coaches for the Scouting Combine.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, Leatt, and AOMC.mx.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
August 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now