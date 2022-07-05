Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
MXGP of
Indonesia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Australian MX
Maitland
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
GP Report: MXGP of Indonesia Podcast Recap & More

GP Report MXGP of Indonesia Podcast Recap & More

July 5, 2022 12:30pm

Main image courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

The 12th round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) has come and gone as the series headed to Indonesia. Insiders Adam Wheeler (journalist with OnTrack Off Road) and Lewis Phillips (journalist with MX Vice) were not able to record a podcast immediately following the race due to traveling and different time zones. But now that they are home and recorded a recap of the MXGP of Indonesia.

MXGP is in the midst of a small break after round 12 of 19 in Indonesia, but journalists Adam Wheeler and Lewis Phillips still have plenty to chat about as they ruminate on Tim Gajser’s contract, the switch of the Finnish Grand Prix, the Brit-based opening round of FIM Supercross World Championship (WSX), and whether MXGP should be flying to the far regions of Asia.

The Racer X MXGP Review Show is sponsored by Just 1 Racing.

Read the full post-race press release from Infront Moto Racing.

MXGP Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia535
2Jorge Prado Spain410
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland405
4Maxime Renaux France365
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands363
Full Standings

MX2 Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France502
2Jago Geerts Belgium498
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany395
4Kevin Horgmo Norway356
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark332
Full Standings
