Eli Tomac Nominated for First ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports Category
The following press release is from Feld Entertainment:
Palmetto, Florida – ESPN recently announced the 2022 ESPY Award nominations and two-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Eli Tomac is nominated for his first ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports Category.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing athlete had an amazing Supercross season winning 7 of 17 races with his new team including 4 additional podium finishes while claiming his second Supercross championship. Tomac’s 7 race victories in 2022 brought his career total to 44, landing him in a tie for fourth with Chad Reed on the all-time Supercross wins list.
Supercross fans can cast their votes for Eli Tomac up through Saturday, July 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Vote Here - 2022 ESPY Awards - Best Athlete Men's Action Sports.
Tomac is competing in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports category against American freestyle skier and 2022 Olympic Gold Medalist, Alexander Hall, Japanese skateboarder and 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist, Yuto Horigome, and Japanese snowboarder and 2022 Olympic Gold Medalist, Ayumu Hirano.
This year marks the 30th iteration of the ESPY Awards which will be broadcast live on Wednesday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Sports fans can vote across 35 different categories for their favorite athletes, plays and sports moments from this past year.
Cooper Webb (two-time Supercross champion) was the last Supercross athlete to be nominated for an ESPY award in 2021 following his Supercross title win. In 2015 and 2016 Ryan Dungey (four-time Supercross champion) was also nominated for an ESPY Award, in which he won both years in the same Best Athlete, Men’s Actions Sports category.