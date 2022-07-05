Jett's engine let go in the right place, in a corner instead of a jump. Hunter said he felt his engine slowing and backed it down. Talk about the "feeling" a rider has when an engine is going south, how you compensate, and try to prevent the worst (an endo) from happening. Obviously sometimes it lets go without warning, but what do you feel under circumstances like this?



It’s not a comfortable feeling. When the engine is getting close to failure, you can often feel the heat rising. You can also “hear” the heat rising as the engine gets louder when those engine parts are expanding and causing more friction. He surely felt the loss of power, too (as he mentioned). Everyone who has raced for any length of time has felt an engine quickly working towards its demise. Having that happen while leading a national is a totally different scenario, though. If that was practice somewhere or at some inconsequential race, he would immediately pull off and go back to the pits. When you’re leading a national as the points leader, it presents a very precarious situation. The last thing you want to do is willfully end the race in the small chance that the engine could hang in there (we have seen four-strokes smoke for laps without catastrophe). The chance of injury due to an untimely failure is rising by the second in this scenario, though. Every jump he hit, I was holding my breath from my couch. I have had to step off the front of far too many motorcycles in my time and I’m sure he has also. Losing 25 points is a bad outcome but injury would have been far worse. Let’s just all be thankful that it came to a stop in one of the safest possible spots.

Can you make any sense out of Ty Masterpool's RedBud performances, past and present?



It’s obviously a track that works for him. Going back to 2020, he almost won this race. Yes, he was on a Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing rocketship, but the speed was undeniable. To see him running around near the front again shouldn’t be shocking based off that performance. The last two years of racing overall haven’t been as kind to him so that’s where the surprise could arise. I will be curious to see if this was a RedBud one-off or if he has rekindled his prior level.