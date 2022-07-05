Racing can be strange, and that’s how Hunter Lawrence came to be the points leader in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross’ 250 class. On the day he arguably rode his worst of the five races in the series, he ended up grabbing the red plate, since his brother, Jett, suffered a DNF when an engine let go in moto one. Hunter, also, felt like his bike was about to let go, but luckily for him he’d already watched Jett’s bike expire, so he knew to back it down.

In the second moto, things were not so good, either, as Jett simply caught, passed and rolled away from Hunter, one race after Hunter hounded him to the end in an epic High Point battle.

So, Hunter was none too pleased with his 2-2 finishes, and yet, now he’s leading the series.

Hunter Lawrence | 2nd Overall (2-2)

Hunter, you were right up there the whole day, congratulations on that.

Yeah it was an interesting day. It’s funny because it’s like such a bittersweet feeling for me right now to leave with the red plate, but in my eyes, the first moto was not a blessing, but we got really lucky with the fact I was able to nurse the bike home and not push it off the track. So, that was kind of like, ‘Phew, okay!’ The second moto I just really struggled. I just sucked to be honest. I was just so tight. Two-two but I just felt like there was so much more in it and stuff like that. But then you’re still leaving with the red plate so it’s like… they don’t come as fast as you want, and they don’t come how you want most of the time. So, a weird kind of deal and feeling for myself to be completely honest, but I’ve dreamt of this for myself for a long time. There’s been many times when I’m leaving the track in the rental car and we’re like, “Damn, we would kill to have a day like this, not happy with our performance but we leave with the red plate.” So, we’ll take it.