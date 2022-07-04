Someone finally broke up the Lawrence brothers' party at the front of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and it was Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda. Now, it’s true that Jett Lawrence’s engine blew up while leading the first moto, but it’s not like Jo didn’t earn this win with some great riding of his own. He nailed the fastest time in qualifying, his first ever P1 in his career in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. In the first moto, he managed to out duel Hunter Lawrence for the win after Jett’s engine let go. In moto two, he found himself way, way back after a first-lap crash. Even with a bent front brake rotor, he charged all the way from outside the top 30 to third, which was enough for the overall with 1-3 scores.

So, it was hard earned for Jo, and the RedBud fans loved it. Especially after he showed his “I love USA” message he has written in marker across his stomach! Here's what he had to say in the post-race press conference

You were tenacious in moto one. How did you feel in that moto?

Jo Shimoda: I felt good! Can’t do much better than first! A good start, that’s all I was looking for at first. After that, I think I was behind Hunter for a little bit and then Jett passed me, and then his bike broke. I wanted to battle with him, too, but you can’t do too much about it. I just never gave up, just kept pushing and pushing and got that first win.