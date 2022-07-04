Jo Shimoda claimed his maiden Pro Motocross overall win, stopping Jett Lawrence's consecutive overall win streak at four after the defending champion had bike issues that led to a mechanical DNF in moto one. Shimoda charged from outside the top 20 to eventually finish third to claim the overall over Hunter Lawrence's 2-2. The 35th-place finish from Jett in moto one allowed his brother to take over the points lead.

In the 450 Class, it was Eli Tomac who was on fire: fastest qualifier, holeshot and race win in moto one, and then great start again (second to Justin Barcia at the stripe) and win in moto two as well. Points leader Chase Sexton finished 2-2 for second overall ahead of Barcia's 8-3 for third overall.

Watch the full highlights from the fifth round RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan.

450 Class Overall Results