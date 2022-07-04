Results Archive
RedBud National & Scouting Moto Combine Video Highlights & Results

July 4, 2022 11:35am | by:

Jo Shimoda claimed his maiden Pro Motocross overall win, stopping Jett Lawrence's consecutive overall win streak at four after the defending champion had bike issues that led to a mechanical DNF in moto one. Shimoda charged from outside the top 20 to eventually finish third to claim the overall over Hunter Lawrence's 2-2. The 35th-place finish from Jett in moto one allowed his brother to take over the points lead.

In the 450 Class, it was Eli Tomac who was on fire: fastest qualifier, holeshot and race win in moto one, and then great start again (second to Justin Barcia at the stripe) and win in moto two as well. Points leader Chase Sexton finished 2-2 for second overall ahead of Barcia's 8-3 for third overall.

Watch the full highlights from the fifth round RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan.

450 Class Overall Results

Motocross

RedBud - 450

July 2, 2022
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac		 Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States8 - 3 GasGas MC 450F
4Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States7 - 4 KAW KX450SR
5Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany4 - 7 Honda CRF450R
Full Results

250 Class Overall Results

Motocross

RedBud - 250

July 2, 2022
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan1 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 2 Honda CRF250R
3Stilez Robertson Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States United States3 - 5 Husqvarna FC 250
4R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States4 - 6 Husqvarna FC 250
5Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States United States9 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Best Post-Race Show Ever

And check out our best post-race show, which really might have been the best post-race show ever.

Scouting Moto Combine Results

The first of three MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine events took place on Friday at RedBud MX, prior to the Pro Motocross national. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) finished 1-1 for the overall win ahead of Daxton Bennick's 10-2 (KTM) and Mark Fineis's 4-6 (KTM). Below are the results and raw highlights from Kellen Brauer.

Overall

