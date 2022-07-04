RedBud National & Scouting Moto Combine Video Highlights & Results
Jo Shimoda claimed his maiden Pro Motocross overall win, stopping Jett Lawrence's consecutive overall win streak at four after the defending champion had bike issues that led to a mechanical DNF in moto one. Shimoda charged from outside the top 20 to eventually finish third to claim the overall over Hunter Lawrence's 2-2. The 35th-place finish from Jett in moto one allowed his brother to take over the points lead.
In the 450 Class, it was Eli Tomac who was on fire: fastest qualifier, holeshot and race win in moto one, and then great start again (second to Justin Barcia at the stripe) and win in moto two as well. Points leader Chase Sexton finished 2-2 for second overall ahead of Barcia's 8-3 for third overall.
Watch the full highlights from the fifth round RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan.
450 Class Overall Results
RedBud - 450July 2, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|8 - 3
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|7 - 4
|KAW KX450SR
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|4 - 7
|Honda CRF450R
250 Class Overall Results
RedBud - 250July 2, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|1 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA United States
|3 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|4 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|9 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
Best Post-Race Show Ever
And check out our best post-race show, which really might have been the best post-race show ever.
Scouting Moto Combine Results
The first of three MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine events took place on Friday at RedBud MX, prior to the Pro Motocross national. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) finished 1-1 for the overall win ahead of Daxton Bennick's 10-2 (KTM) and Mark Fineis's 4-6 (KTM). Below are the results and raw highlights from Kellen Brauer.