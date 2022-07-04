Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Best Post-Race Show Ever: RedBud

July 4, 2022 10:45am | by: &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 RedBud National. Marshal Weltin scored his first top-ten ever and hangs out with the Twisted Tea models. In the pool, eventually. Also we talk to the top finishers in each class to hear about their day, and Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, Wes Williams and Troy Bendgen break down the action from round five. Thanks to ace shooter and editor Tommy Tenders for hanging in there with all the craziness!

About Twisted Tea:

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer! Visit www.twistedtea.com. *Must be 21 or older to purchase.

