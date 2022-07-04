Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 RedBud National. Marshal Weltin scored his first top-ten ever and hangs out with the Twisted Tea models. In the pool, eventually. Also we talk to the top finishers in each class to hear about their day, and Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, Wes Williams and Troy Bendgen break down the action from round five. Thanks to ace shooter and editor Tommy Tenders for hanging in there with all the craziness!

