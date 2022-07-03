Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: RedBud Wrap With Sexton, Shimoda

July 3, 2022 5:30am | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at RedBud after round five of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Jo Shimoda appears to talk about his wild day, with crashes, bad math and more yet somehow also a first-ever victory (Jo was on the gas) and Chase Sexton talks about his midwestern roots, being the underdog, and not riding during the winter when he was younger. Then some other hijinks. Yeah it's the Weege Show! Presented by DID Chains and Rims, the Choice of Champions since 1933!

Read Now
August 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now