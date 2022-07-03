Weege Show: RedBud Wrap With Sexton, Shimoda

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at RedBud after round five of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Jo Shimoda appears to talk about his wild day, with crashes, bad math and more yet somehow also a first-ever victory (Jo was on the gas) and Chase Sexton talks about his midwestern roots, being the underdog, and not riding during the winter when he was younger. Then some other hijinks. Yeah it's the Weege Show! Presented by DID Chains and Rims, the Choice of Champions since 1933!