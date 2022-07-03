Hunter inherited the lead with Shimoda right on his tail. Shimoda overtook Hunter for P1, and Hunter would eventually drop back as Shimoda took his maiden Pro Motocross moto win (Hunter said afterwards he heard the tune of his bike change and saw Jett pushing his bike and backed it down so he was not pushing his bike back to the pits alongside his brother!). With the #96 backing it down, Shimoda took the moto win by over 21 seconds. Hunter Lawrence claimed second as Stilez Robertson claimed third. Robertson had a great start (inside the top five) and rode well to claim his maiden Pro Motocross moto podium. The mechanical DNF after only nine laps gave Jett Lawrence 35th officially—way out of points-paying positions. Hunter Lawrence, who entered the day 12 points behind his little brother, suddenly had the points lead. Later, he would say the situation was bittersweet.

In the second race, it was rookie Ryder DiFrancesco who grabbed the holeshot but in the second turn he was shuffled back as his teammate Seth Hammaker quickly got to the lead in the second turn as Ty Masterpool snuck into second around DiFrancesco. However, just as quickly as Hammaker went into the lead, he crashed out of the lead. As the #47 hit the double exiting the fourth turn, he washed the front end and got ejected from his bike upon takeoff! The Kawasaki rider was not injured in the crash as he remounted and eventually finished 15th (5-15 for 11th overall on the day). Out front, Masterpool was leading but he was under fire from Hunter Lawrence. Then, the two were battling for the race lead.

Moto one winner Shimoda went down on the first lap when RJ Hampshire went down and collected Shimoda and Justin Cooper. Shimoda going and kept clicking off position after position as Masterpool continued to put up a fight with Hunter Lawrence as Jett Lawrence was outside the top five on the start. But the #1 was charging as well. Hunter Lawrence made his way into the lead and quickly Jett Lawrence was in second. Masterpool ran third and third-place finisher from the first moto Robertson was sitting in fourth ahead of DiFrancesco. Shimoda kept fighting and shaking up the overall podium with each position he gained. Levi Kitchen made his way into third, but Shimoda caught and passed the #59 for the final spot on the podium. With Shimoda jumping into third place, his 1-3 finishes would give him the overall if he could hold on. Jett Lawrence got redemption as he took the race win over his brother with Shimoda coming home for third. The 1-3 finishes held up to give the Japanese native his first career Pro Motocross overall win.

“I had a good start [in the first moto],” Shimoda said. “That’s all I was looking for at first. And after that, I think I was behind Hunter for a little bit and Jett passed me but his bike obviously broke. I wanted to battle with him too, but you can’t do much about it. But I never gave up and kept pushing and pushing and I’m happy to take my first win.”