Welcome to RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan for the fifth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
Morning Report
Welcome to REDBUDDDDDDD in Buchanan, Michigan where we are set for a great day of racing. It’s the Fourth of July weekend and fans are going to be coming out in full force to line the fences at this iconic racetrack. Weather figures to be just about perfect today with a high expected to be in the low-80s with a light cloud cover rolling in throughout the day.
As it is American Independence Day on Monday, teams and riders have once again gone all out with USA themed kits here today. Expect to see a lot of red, white, and blue here with some cool mid-90’s MXoN themed Honda HRC machines, stars and stripes line Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing bikes, and much more.
We’re coming off the first off weekend of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as the first four rounds completed at High Point two weeks ago. Now we have another four-race run starting today and ending in three weeks at Washougal in Washington. This middle stretch of the championship could prove critical, especially in the hyper-competitive 450 class. With four different winners through the first four rounds, it’s anyone’s guess who will take this series and run with it. The man on top right now is Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton and this race is a bit of a home one for the Illinois native. Perhaps the home field advantage is the perfect opportunity for Sexton to become the first two-time winner of 2022.
In the 250 class, it’s been a Lawrence brothers show as reigning champion Jett Lawrence has a 12-point lead over elder brother Hunter. The duo even went head-to-head for nearly the entire second moto at High Point two weeks to go. Hunter has slowly started to get the ball rolling and seemed rather disappointed his brother beat him to the overall at High Point so perhaps there’s some fireworks to be had for the Australians.
We're about 40 minutes out from qualifying starting.
