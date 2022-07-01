Weege Show: RedBud Preview and Moto Combine. With Deegan!

Yes, we just put Haiden Deegan's name in the title of this video to help the popularity. He's on hand for the KTM RedBud National, round five of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, as part of the first Scouting Moto Combine of the year. Ahem, he dominated. What else is going on? Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the RedBud paddock to find more.

